Matte vs. liquid Lipstick: The ultimate guide to choosing the right formula for you

When it comes to lipsticks, the options are endless, but the real battle is between whether to choose a matte lipstick or a liquid one! Both formulas have their separate fan base, standout benefits, and a place in every makeup bag. The real question is, which one is right for you? Liquid lipstick vs matte lipsticks: Which formula to pick (Pexels)

While matte lipsticks are ideal for achieving a no-gloss, velvety finish, liquid lipsticks are the go-to choice when you need long-lasting colour with zero time for touch-ups. To help you decide between the two, this detailed guide breaks down both formulas and highlights the top five picks in each category.

Understanding Matte Lipstick Matte lipstick is known for its flat, non-shiny finish and classic, sophisticated look. They are timeless and elegant, perfect for polished, everyday wear or formal occasions. The matte shades are highly pigmented and give a rich colour payoff in just one or two swipes. Compared to creamy formulas, matte lipsticks tend to stay put. However, the matte formulas can feel dry or heavy, especially on chapped lips and may require occasional touch-ups throughout the day.

Best for you if:

You love a classic look, don’t mind reapplying, and are willing to prep your lips with balm or exfoliation.

Top 5 Matte lipsticks