If you've been skimping on your wellness and fitness resolutions as you make your way through this very cold and long January, you're not alone. While the dead of winter may seem like the worst time to kickstart anything real, every step counts when it's about reclaiming your health. Green Juice Day special: 5 easy blends for every wellness mood (Photo: MedicineNet) This National Green Juice Day, start simple, and sip your way to health with these deliciously easy green juice recipes. These are not only super-quick to whip up, but also happen to be tailor-made to your specific wellness pursuits. A classic Ingredients: Celery - 1 bunch, large apple - 1, peeled ginger - 1, a splash of lemon (optional but recommended) Method: #1 This recipe prefers a juice machine though a blender work fine if the fruits are chopped small and the lemon is juiced before using. #2 If using a juice machine, simply go in with all the ingredients and savour immediately. (recipe from Domestically Blissful)

Celery apple juice (Photo: Duda Farm Fresh Foods)

For cleanses Ingredients: Chopped pineapple - 1 cup, chopped spinach - a small handful, peeled and chopped kiwi - 1, coconut water - 1 cup Method: #1 This recipe doesn't necessarily need a juicer. #2 Simply blend all ingredients together until smooth and sip. Try to consume immediately. (recipe from Women's Health Australia)

Pineapple spinach smoothie (Photo: The Conscious Plant Kitchen)

For digestion Ingredients: Celery stick - 1, fresh kale - 2 handfuls, fennel - 1/4, ginger root (or just ginger) - 1 inch, pears - 2 Method: #1 Chop the ingredients and peel the ginger and the pears if you'd like, though it isn't necessary. #2 Put everything through the juicer. Straining is optional though recommended if you don't like your drink to have too much texture. Note: This is best had freshly made though it keeps well for up to 72 hours in the refrigerator. (recipe from Simply Vegan Blog)

Kale and pear juice (Photo: BabaMail)

For a detox Ingredients: Cilantro - 1 bunch, ginger - 2 fingers, lemon - 1, lime - 1, large cucumbers - 3 Method: #1 This recipe works best with a juicer though a blender works fine too - just be sure to peel the ginger and cucumber, and juice the lime and lemon before blending. #2 If using a juicer, start by pushing the cilantro through. Then one at a time, go in with the ginger, lemon and lime. #3 The cucumbers get pushed through last. Start sipping right away. (recipe from Elana's Pantry)

Cucumber cilantro juice (Photo: Nourishing Meals)

For a vitamin overload Ingredients: Kale - 1 bunch, romaine lettuce - 1 head, medium carrot - 1, celery stalks - 5, medium cucumber - 1, green apple - 1, lemons - 2, fresh ginger - 1 inch Method: #1 Wash all the ingredients and juice together. #2 If using a blender, be sure to chop everything really small and pass through a strainer before sipping. (recipe from Simply Quinoa)

Vitamin-loaded green juice (Photo: Airox Nigen)