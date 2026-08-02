AAP’s Kejriwal set to march to PM’s residence against E20 petrol on Aug 4

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that he will lead a march to the Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday to submit an online petition, signed by over 200,000 people, opposing the rollout of E20 petrol. He said that over two lakh people had signed the online petition addressed to the PM and that he would personally deliver printed copies. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

The former Delhi chief minister made the announcement at the “National Townhall Against E20”. He said that over two lakh people had signed the online petition addressed to the PM and that he would personally deliver printed copies.

“A few days ago, I asked the people of the country to sign a petition addressed to the Prime Minister. So far, more than two lakh people have signed it online... At 12 noon on August 4, I will personally go to the PM’s residence to hand them over. I will take only 100 people with me who are not afraid of police lathis or going to jail,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP convener added that he hoped he would be allowed to proceed to the same point up to which the Leader of the Opposition had earlier been permitted. Calling for a discussion on the issue, Kejriwal said, “If E20 were truly safe, they would sit across the table and have a discussion. We would present our evidence, and they could present theirs”.

Responding to questions from attendees, Kejriwal also criticised the Centre over the E20 policy and linked it to India’s dealings with the United States.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra dismissed Kejriwal’s allegations, accusing him of spreading misinformation about ethanol-blended petrol.

“Arvind Kejriwal seems determined to spread misinformation regarding E20... He should produce even 100 vehicles that have actually suffered damage or engine failure because of using E20 fuel,” Malhotra said.

He added that wider ethanol use helps reduce fuel imports, improves farmers’ income, and contributes to cleaner air, adding that had Kejriwal truly been educated at IIT, he would never have opposed ethanol-blended petrol.

In a separate incident, political activist Tehseen Poonawalla on Saturday alleged that he was placed under house arrest without any written order in Greater Kailash by the Delhi Police ahead of his proposed peaceful solo march and hunger strike against the Centre’s E20 fuel policy.

Poonawalla had announced on Friday that he would walk alone from APJ Abdul Kalam Marg to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg and observe a day-long hunger strike.

Police did not respond to the allegations.