Delhi LG calls for affordable breast cancer screening at AOSBI Congress

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday inaugurated the first Congress of the Asian Oceanian Society of Breast Imaging (AOSBI) in India, calling for greater access to affordable breast cancer screening and stressing that early detection can significantly improve survival rates and quality of life. The inaugural congress, themed ‘One Region, Many Voices: Advancing Breast Imaging Across Asia and Oceania’, brought together doctors, radiologists and healthcare professionals from India and abroad. (HT Archive)

The inaugural congress, themed ‘One Region, Many Voices: Advancing Breast Imaging Across Asia and Oceania’, brought together doctors, radiologists and healthcare professionals from India and abroad.

Addressing the gathering, Sandhu said breast cancer has become one of the most common cancers among women globally, but timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment can make a substantial difference.

“Early detection saves lives and preserves the dignity, hope and quality of life of patients,” he said, urging stakeholders to strengthen awareness and expand access to screening services.

The LG also appealed to doctors and medical entrepreneurs to work towards making diagnostic imaging more affordable and called for corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to ensure advanced screening technologies reach a wider section of society. Noting the participation of several women doctors from Delhi, Sandhu urged them to spread awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection within their communities and medical practices.

He said India’s hosting of the inaugural AOSBI Congress reflected growing global confidence in the country’s healthcare ecosystem and its expanding role in medical education, research and international scientific collaboration. Sandhu also called for equitable access to cancer care, saying every woman should have timely diagnosis and treatment regardless of her socio-economic background or place of residence.