Delhi govt to seek 27 acres from DDA for new Narela jail

The Delhi government will approach the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to allocate an additional 27 acres of land in Narela for a new prison adjacent to the upcoming high-security jail, as part of a broader plan to decongest the overcrowded Tihar Jail complex, officials said on Saturday.

The proposal aims to expand the Capital’s prison infrastructure to address the mounting inmate population. Delhi’s three prison complexes – Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli – together house 16 central jails with a sanctioned capacity of 10,026 inmates. However, they currently accommodate around 19,500 prisoners, reflecting severe overcrowding, officials said.

Tihar, which houses nine central prisons, is among the largest prison complexes in the world. Mandoli has six central jails, while Rohini comprises one prison.

The new jail is planned next to the high-security prison already under development in Narela, allowing for an integrated correctional complex in the area. “Tihar is spread over 200 acres. At this point, it will not be possible to get this much space in Delhi. We plan to write to land owning agencies to get land parcels for constructing jails. The government will pay DDA once the request is addressed,” an official aware of the development said.

The government had earlier proposed a multi-storeyed prison at Narela but later dropped the plan. The new facility is likely to be ground-plus-two floors with a capacity of around 1,500 inmates, though final details will be worked out after DDA allots the land, officials said. Once the land is secured, the government will prepare a detailed project report and initiate construction.

The high-security jail in Narela, designed for high-risk inmates with modern surveillance systems, is expected to be completed by November 2027. The proposed adjoining prison will further augment correctional infrastructure and enable phased transfer of inmates from Tihar, officials added.

Tihar has long struggled with overcrowding, with inmate numbers consistently exceeding its sanctioned limit. The expansion is also expected to improve prison management, security, and rehabilitation facilities. Further details on capacity, design, and cost will be finalised after land allotment and necessary approvals, officials said.