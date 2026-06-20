Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has recommended the transfer of 39 doctors who have been posted in Tihar and Mandoli jails for five years or more to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, officials said on Friday. Delhi CM recommends transfer of 39 doctors from Tihar, Mandoli jails

The move is part of efforts to strengthen the administrative framework of healthcare services and make human resource management more effective, she said.

The list of proposed transfers includes both specialist doctors and General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs), officials said.

According to officials, several of these doctors have remained posted at the same location since 2014, with their tenure exceeding 11 years.

The proposal also includes the deployment of around 35 other doctors in their place. In total, approximately 74 transfers have been proposed.

CM Gupta said the government’s objective is to ensure better utilisation of available human resources and strengthen institutional capacity so that citizens receive quality healthcare services.

“The Delhi Government is continuously working to make various units of the Health Department more capable, responsive and focused on public welfare,” she said.

She said that administrative reforms, balanced utilisation of resources and a culture of accountability are essential for strengthening the healthcare system. With this approach, the deployment of human resources across institutions is being reviewed, and corrective measures are being taken wherever required, she shared.

Experienced medical officers from various hospitals and healthcare institutions were also deployed to strengthen procurement, supply and administrative systems.

Earlier this month, a large-scale restructuring of human resources was carried out in the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Health and Family Welfare Department. More than 40 medical, paramedical and administrative officers and staff members were transferred.