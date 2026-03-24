This natural green powder can boost digestion, immunity and heart health, say health experts: BTW, it's not matcha

Nature is replete with superfoods that can boost human health by leaps and bounds. Moringa powder or drumstick leaf powder is one such herbal derivative that offers multiple health benefits due to its dense nutritional value. This green powder comes from the dried and ground leaves of the Moringa oleifera tree. It is high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which can help keep your skin healthy, manage blood sugar, and support heart health, among other health benefits.
What is moringa powder?
Moringa powder is a superfood made from the dried and ground leaves of the Moringa oleifera tree. This tree grows in India and Africa and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine due to its health benefits. Moringa, often called a “miracle tree", is rich in essential nutrients, including vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as calcium and iron. You can use it as a dietary supplement, add it to smoothies, or include it in cooking. With its mild, earthy flavour, moringa can enhance your daily routine.
What are the health benefits of moringa powder?
Moringa powder can offer a range of health benefits. About 100 grams of moringa leaves provide 78.7 grams of water, 9.4 grams of protein, 2 grams of fibre, 51.7 mg of vitamin C, 1.2 mg of vitamin B-6, 4 mg of iron, and 0.6 mg of zinc, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist from Fortis Vasant Kunj, highlights the benefits of moringa:
Rich in anti-inflammatory compounds and antioxidants: Moringa contains flavonoids, vitamins C and E, and other plant nutrients. These help neutralise free radicals and reduce chronic inflammation linked to metabolic problems and ageing.
Supports healthy metabolism and digestion: Fibre and plant compounds help keep your gut regular. This can improve how well your body absorbs nutrients and can reduce bloating.
Helps control blood sugar levels: Moringa powder may help control post-meal blood sugar spikes and improve how the body uses glucose. This could support better metabolic health, according to a study published in the journal Nutrients.
Reduces fatigue and boosts energy: Eating iron- and B-vitamin-rich foods, along with other micronutrients, can help reduce fatigue and boost energy.
Supports a healthy heart: Antioxidants and plant nutrients can help maintain healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels. This supports heart health.
Does moringa help with period cramps?
Menstruation often causes cramps, bloating, fatigue, and mood changes, which can disrupt daily life natural ways to feel better without relying too much on medication, especially since these symptoms happen every month. One option that is gaining attention is moringa. This plant-based powder is known for its rich nutrients and gentle support for the body.
“Moringa water is a healthy drink made by soaking moringa leaves or moringa powder in water. It comes from the Moringa oleifera tree, also known as the drumstick tree or miracle tree. This simple drink is very nutritious,” nutritionist Garima Chaudhry tells Health Shots.
Moringa can provide important nutrients that may help during your period. Its iron content can increase energy, while magnesium may help relax tight muscles. The natural anti-inflammatory compounds in moringa can also reduce cramps and discomfort. A study by the National Library of Medicine found that moringa powder contains enough iron to meet your daily needs. So, consuming moringa powder can boost your haemoglobin levels and help you feel active and energetic.
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
How to include moringa in your diet?
Adding moringa to your diet is simple and flexible. Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma shares many easy ways to incorporate it into your meals.
Make your mornings better by adding a little moringa powder to your smoothie. This will give you a healthy boost.
You can drink moringa juice for its nutritional and antioxidant benefits, or enjoy the detox benefits of Moringa tea.
To add a tasty twist to your meal, try cooking with moringa leaves as you would with spinach or fenugreek.
You can add moringa fruit or drumsticks to sambar or vegetable dals. You can also make a tasty mustard-based curry with them.
Moringa leaves can help increase the amount and quality of breast milk.
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Who should not take moringa?
"Do not use moringa if you take anti-diabetic medication, as it can lower your blood sugar even more. It may also lower blood pressure, so it’s not safe for people with low blood pressure. If you have thyroid problems, be careful with it. Pregnant women should talk to their doctor before adding moringa to their diet," says Dr Sharma.
Which type of moringa powder is best?
Here are some important factors to consider when picking the best moringa powder brands in India:
Source: When buying moringa powder for weight loss, choose products made from sustainably sourced leaves. Look for organic certifications to ensure the product is free from harmful chemicals.
Processing method: Choose products made from leaves that are shade-dried at low temperatures. Stay away from powders processed with high heat, as this can reduce their nutritional value.
Purity: Always check the product's ingredient list. Choose the powder that contains only moringa oleifera as an ingredient.
Texture and colour: Look at the product's colour and texture. Fresh, high-quality moringa powder is bright green and has a fine, smooth texture.
Nutritional information: Check the product's nutritional information. Make sure the best organic moringa powder contains key nutrients, including vitamins A, C, and E, calcium, potassium, and protein.
Review: Check feedback from other users about the taste, texture, and overall experience. Make sure to buy a product with positive reviews.
Price: Check the product's price. Compare prices and quality across different brands. Choose the one that gives you the best value for your money.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
What is the recommended dosage of moringa?
A study in the Journal of Food Science and Technology found that eating about 7 grams of moringa daily can increase blood antioxidant levels.
2. Is it better to take moringa powder at night or during the day?
You can take moringa powder in the morning with warm water or juice to boost your nutrition and start your day healthily. However, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor before adding it to your daily routine. They can help you understand the right dose and when to take it.
3. Is moringa safe for pregnant women?
A study in the International Journal of Women’s Health found that eating moringa leaves during pregnancy can help raise haemoglobin levels.
(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)
(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.Read More