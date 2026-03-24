This natural green powder can boost digestion, immunity and heart health, say health experts: BTW, it's not matcha

Nature is replete with superfoods that can boost human health by leaps and bounds. Moringa powder or drumstick leaf powder is one such herbal derivative that offers multiple health benefits due to its dense nutritional value. This green powder comes from the dried and ground leaves of the Moringa oleifera tree. It is high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which can help keep your skin healthy, manage blood sugar, and support heart health, among other health benefits. Moringa powder is great for overall health and wellness (Adobe Stock)

What is moringa powder? Moringa powder is a superfood made from the dried and ground leaves of the Moringa oleifera tree. This tree grows in India and Africa and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine due to its health benefits. Moringa, often called a “miracle tree", is rich in essential nutrients, including vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as calcium and iron. You can use it as a dietary supplement, add it to smoothies, or include it in cooking. With its mild, earthy flavour, moringa can enhance your daily routine.

What are the health benefits of moringa powder? Moringa powder can offer a range of health benefits. About 100 grams of moringa leaves provide 78.7 grams of water, 9.4 grams of protein, 2 grams of fibre, 51.7 mg of vitamin C, 1.2 mg of vitamin B-6, 4 mg of iron, and 0.6 mg of zinc, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist from Fortis Vasant Kunj, highlights the benefits of moringa:

Rich in anti-inflammatory compounds and antioxidants: Moringa contains flavonoids, vitamins C and E, and other plant nutrients. These help neutralise free radicals and reduce chronic inflammation linked to metabolic problems and ageing.

Moringa contains flavonoids, vitamins C and E, and other plant nutrients. These help neutralise free radicals and reduce chronic inflammation linked to metabolic problems and ageing. Supports healthy metabolism and digestion: Fibre and plant compounds help keep your gut regular. This can improve how well your body absorbs nutrients and can reduce bloating.

Fibre and plant compounds help keep your gut regular. This can improve how well your body absorbs nutrients and can reduce bloating. Helps control blood sugar levels: Moringa powder may help control post-meal blood sugar spikes and improve how the body uses glucose. This could support better metabolic health, according to a study published in the journal Nutrients.

Moringa powder may help control post-meal blood sugar spikes and improve how the body uses glucose. This could support better metabolic health, according to a study published in the journal Nutrients. Reduces fatigue and boosts energy: Eating iron- and B-vitamin-rich foods, along with other micronutrients, can help reduce fatigue and boost energy.

Eating iron- and B-vitamin-rich foods, along with other micronutrients, can help reduce fatigue and boost energy. Supports a healthy heart: Antioxidants and plant nutrients can help maintain healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels. This supports heart health. Does moringa help with period cramps? Menstruation often causes cramps, bloating, fatigue, and mood changes, which can disrupt daily life natural ways to feel better without relying too much on medication, especially since these symptoms happen every month. One option that is gaining attention is moringa. This plant-based powder is known for its rich nutrients and gentle support for the body.

“Moringa water is a healthy drink made by soaking moringa leaves or moringa powder in water. It comes from the Moringa oleifera tree, also known as the drumstick tree or miracle tree. This simple drink is very nutritious,” nutritionist Garima Chaudhry tells Health Shots.

Moringa can provide important nutrients that may help during your period. Its iron content can increase energy, while magnesium may help relax tight muscles. The natural anti-inflammatory compounds in moringa can also reduce cramps and discomfort. A study by the National Library of Medicine found that moringa powder contains enough iron to meet your daily needs. So, consuming moringa powder can boost your haemoglobin levels and help you feel active and energetic.