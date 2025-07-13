Protein vs creatine: Which supplement builds muscle faster? Nutritionist answers

When you are working out and trying to build muscle, supplements often come into play, and two of the most common ones are creatine and protein. Whether you are at the gym or scrolling through fitness posts online, you will probably see people comparing the two and asking which one is better. The truth is, they both do different things—creatine helps boost strength and performance during your workouts, while protein helps your muscles recover and grow afterward. Still, many people feel unsure and ask, Should you pick just one? Can you take both? Do you even need them? With so many mixed opinions out there, it can get confusing. Here we will break down what each one does and whether using both together can help you reach your goals faster. Creatine vs protein: Know the difference between the two supplements! (Adobe Stock)

Benefits of protein

“Protein is an essential macronutrient that is necessary for various health benefits, such as muscle growth and repair, hormone production, and immune function,” Eshanka Wahi, nutritionist and holistic wellness coach, tells Health Shots. When you work out, your muscles experience tiny tears, and protein helps rebuild them stronger.

Reduces appetite: A study published in Missouri Medicine found that protein reduces the levels of a hormone called ghrelin, which is responsible for hunger. This can help with weight loss.

Muscle strength and repair: Protein is the building block of your muscles. Eating adequate amounts can help maintain muscle mass and promote muscle growth during strength training.

Protein is the building block of your muscles. Eating adequate amounts can help maintain muscle mass and promote muscle growth during strength training. Good for bones: People often believe that the idea of protein, mainly animal protein, is bad for your bones. However, many studies indicate that protein, including animal protein, has major benefits for bone health.

Protein is used to build muscle or simply improve your overall wellness. It is easily found in foods like eggs, meat, seafood, beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, soy products, etc. Supplements like protein powder (whey, casein, soy, hemp) are also a great way to consume high-quality protein.

Benefits of creatine

“Creatine is a natural supplement found in foods like red meat and fish that works as a quick energy booster, often used to improve athletic performance,” says Wahi. It may also boost brain function, fight certain neurological diseases, and accelerate muscle growth.

Improves strength and power: Helps push through more reps and heavier weights. It allows you to produce more adenosine triphosphate (ATP) energy to fuel muscle exercise.

Faster muscle recovery: A study published in Nutrients found that creatine reduces muscle damage and fatigue.

A study published in Nutrients found that creatine reduces muscle damage and fatigue. Increases lean muscle mass: Supports better workout performance and muscle volume. It is the most effective supplement to add muscle mass.

Creatine is especially beneficial for those involved in explosive workouts or strength training, as it allows your muscles to produce energy more efficiently.

Protein vs creatine: Which is better?

It depends on your goal. They serve different purposes. “Protein is essential for muscle recovery and growth, whereas creatine enhances workout performance and energy production. Therefore, many athletes and gym enthusiasts consume creatine supplements to enhance performance during exercise, and they also consume protein post-workout for muscle recovery,” according to Wahi.

If your goal is to gain muscle, both protein and creatine can be beneficial, especially when paired with consistent training and a calorie surplus. Research shows that each supplement may help reduce muscle damage and fatigue while also promoting increased muscle growth and faster recovery.

Can protein and creatine be taken together?

Yes, and they actually complement each other well. Taking them together can optimize both performance and recovery. There is no evidence to suggest any negative interaction between the two, according to the expert.

Best protein to take with creatine

“Whey protein is the best to combine with creatine, as it absorbs fats and contains high leucine, which is important for muscle synthesis and gives you effective results,” states Wahi. For plant-based protein, prefer having pea or rice-based protein powders.

Daily dosage of creatine and protein

The recommended daily dose of creatine for most individuals is 3 to 5 grams. Research indicates that taking larger amounts does not provide additional benefits and may place unnecessary strain on the kidneys.

Protein is a vital macronutrient, particularly for those who engage in regular physical activity. While the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day, active individuals often require more to support muscle repair and growth.