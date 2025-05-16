Are you lactose intolerant? Doctor says, it’s different from being allergic to dairy

Love dairy but struggle with bloating or discomfort after consuming it? You’re not alone. Many people experience symptoms like bloating and flatulence due to lactose intolerance, a common condition that makes it difficult to digest lactose, the sugar found in milk and milk products. However, it’s important to note that lactose intolerance is not the same as a dairy allergy. While the symptoms may seem similar, the two are entirely different conditions with distinct causes and treatments. Also read | Lactose intolerance: Expert on signs and symptoms to identify it, managing tips Lactose intolerance is not as same as dairy allergy.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Rajesh Chandra, consultant, medical gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada said, “Lactose intolerance is a digestive condition caused due to the deficiency of lactase, a digestive enzyme in the intestine responsible for breaking down lactose, a natural sugar found in milk and dairy products.”

What causes bloating and flatulence?

The doctor explained how lactose intolerance works. “Due to lactase deficiency, lactose remains undigested and undergoes fermentation in the gut by the action of gut bacteria. This causes symptoms of gas, bloating, flatulence, and watery diarrhea, usually within a few hours after consumption of the dairy products. These symptoms may last for a few hours, causing significant discomfort. However, the condition does not involve the immune system and doesn’t cause rashes, respiratory symptoms, or life-threatening systemic reactions.” Also read | Dietician explains if lactose-intolerant people are missing out on calcium; suggests 5 alternatives for dairy-free diet

Types of lactose intolerance:

1. Primary lactose intolerance:

It is when the body naturally produces less lactase. It is usually inherited and most commonly first gets noticed in late childhood or adolescence. In rare cases it may present in newborns with a complete lack of lactase from birth.

Tips to manage: Lifelong lactose restriction and administration of lactase enzyme supplements. Ensuring adequate calcium and vitamin D intake through non-dairy sources or supplements also becomes crucial in this condition.

Lactose intolerance can cause bloating and flatulence.(Freepik)

2. Secondary lactose intolerance:

This is caused due to damage in the small intestine lining resulting from gastroenteritis, inflammatory bowel disease, or after certain GI surgeries and chemotherapy. The symptoms are similar to the classic GI symptoms and are often temporary. Also read | Are you Lactose Intolerant? Here are food options to fulfill your need of dairy products

Tips to manage: Treat the primary cause and restore lactase production. Affected individuals may have to follow a temporary lactose-free diet to manage symptoms.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.