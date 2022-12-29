Are you Lactose Intolerant? Here are food options to fulfill your need of dairy products

Lactose intolerance, also known as milk intolerance, has a high prevalence in India where almost about 60% of people are lactose intolerant but it often goes misdiagnosed as an intolerance unless the symptoms are very severe. If you struggle to digest lactose, the natural sugar found in milk, you likely have lactose intolerance and as a result, you may develop digestive problems such as bloating, diarrhea and abdominal cramps.

However, when you avoid dairy products as part of your diet, it may result in a shortage of calcium in your body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jasmine Bharucha, Founder of Katharos Foods, suggested that the easiest way you receive those nutrients is by supplementing your diet with healthy options.

She shared, “Fresh fruits, lactose-free green leafy vegetables, soy milk, almond milk, and other dairy-free foods all contain calcium and alternates of milk or milk products. In addition to these, several new companies have emerged which sell plant-based food that can help you overcome lactose sensitivity. Currently, the majority of the nation's population is switching to vegan products to protect animal rights and the environment.”

Vivek Newar, Researcher and Founder at Dyet Nutrition, advised, “For people with lactose intolerance, whey protein isolate can be a good option because it is very low in lactose. During the production process, the lactose is largely removed, leaving a product that contains only trace amounts of lactose. As a result, many people with lactose intolerance are able to tolerate whey protein isolate without experiencing any symptoms.”

However, he cautioned, “It is important to note that not all whey protein isolates are created equal. Some brands may contain higher amounts of lactose than others, so it is important to read the label and choose a product that is specifically marketed as being low in lactose or lactose-free.”