Can your hair reveal health problems early? Scientist explains why you should track it

From sleep tracking, period cycle tracking, to calorie tracking, the evaluation of various health parameters is rooted in the principle of tracking. The reasoning behind the high frequency of inspection is to spot any abnormal patterns early on and take necessary measures to fix them, instead of waiting for visible symptoms to show up.



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One such lesser-known tracking, or at least not as mainstream, is hair tracking. A scientist shared his insights on this form of tracking and why it is important. Dr Debraj Shome, clinician scientist and research mentor, QR678, helped simplify why hair tracking is important in the first place. The reason is not solely tied to hair-related wellness goals. Underlying health conditions also affect hair, as physiological health is widely interconnected.

“Tracking hair health is essential as it can help detect problems before they become more severe. Our hair often reflects what is happening inside the body, sometimes even before other symptoms become obvious,” he said, suggesting how it can predict some ailments before the telltale signs show up.

Why does your hair get affected when you are sick? How is it possible that before noticeable changes of the ailment show in your body, your hair is the first to be affected by the internal changes? Hair can give a glimpse of what's going on inside your body!

The scientist described the process: “Hair is one of the body's most metabolically active tissues, with hair follicles requiring a continuous supply of energy and nutrients to support healthy growth. During periods of illness, chronic stress, hormonal imbalance, or nutritional deficiencies, the body naturally prioritises vital organs, and hair is often one of the first tissues to reflect these internal changes.”



Hair requires active nutrients to thrive, but since the body does not consider it a vital part of the physiological system to survive, it lowers the essential nourishment supply and redirects it to essential organs. Because of this, you see visible changes in your hair when you are sick!