Pilates vs yoga vs strength training: Know the differences and find out what your body actually needs

To stay fit and healthy, exercise is essential. But movement today is divided into distinct fitness categories, each carrying its own image and aesthetic, from celebrity-coded Pilates paired with matcha runs, to calming and meditative yoga, and the rigorous, intensive strength training. With so many workout styles in the wellness culture, it is not unusual to get confused regarding which form of movement your body actually needs.



ALSO READ: Can Pilates help manage PCOS? Know the 5 exercises that ease symptoms Know the benefits of the popular workout style. (Picture credit: Pexel) To understand which one is suitable, in a conversation with Chavi Singhal, founder and mind-body wellness coach at Ishva Wellness, approached the Pilates vs yoga vs strength training debate with a nuanced perspective. She explained that each movement style serves a completely different function in the body, and the right choice ultimately depends on your wellness priorities. “The truth is, the body does not need one form of movement; it needs balance,” she emphasised, stressing the importance of building balance into your exercise routine. Let's quickly go through each workout style and understand the function each one serves 1. Pilates

Pilates ensure a toned physique. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Pilates is often very popular in the wellness culture, a very soft, clean-girl-coded one, driven by celebrities and wellness influencers alike. What is the core focus? The coach explained, “Pilates focuses on core strength, alignment, controlled movement, and muscle activation. Unlike high-impact workouts, Pilates trains the body intelligently.” Pilates further works on strengthening the body's deeper supporting muscles while improving posture, balance, coordination, and overall body awareness. It is beneficial for those managing back pain; in turn, it also helps in aiding recovery and supporting long-term functional fitness. Now, what is the result after you do Pilates? Isha observed that people report improved muscle tone and a leaner appearance through consistent Pilates practice. 2. Yoga

Yoga is for relaxation and for improving flexibility. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

Next is yoga, which the coach believed is excellent for improving flexibility, mobility, breathwork, and nervous system regulation. This is especially helpful in today's overstimulating and stress-inducing world. "Yoga is beneficial for people dealing with stress, stiffness, hormonal imbalance, or poor sleep,” she said, highlighting the various benefits yoga can offer. 3. Strength training

Strength training is essential for muscles. (Picture credit: Unsplash)