Can Pilates help manage PCOS? Know the 5 exercises that ease symptoms

PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome is one of the most commonly affected hormonal disorders seen in young women of reproductive age. The concerns extend to several problem areas, such as weight gain to metabolic issues. Since it is a lifelong condition, PCOS can be successfully managed with the help of a healthy lifestyle. Exercise is one of the key drivers of this effective PCOS management. But which type of exercise helps in the PCOS management journey?

Does Pilates offer any benefits? It is a low-impact, in contrast to the intense, vein-bulging strength training or stamina-demanding nature of cardio exercises. Where does Pilates stand in terms of easing PCOS symptoms? HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand how Pilates support women.

Why is Pilates good for you?

Reformer Pilates is a unique way to amp up your regular Pilates routine.(Shutterstock)

Pilates may be low-impact, but it builds muscle mass. But why is muscle mass necessary? Time and again in health discourse, muscle mass is associated with improved metabolism.

In fact, it has been studied by the scientific community for decades. A study from 2013 revealed that increasing muscle mass is directly tied to better metabolism. This helps in PCOS symptoms' management because PCOS is also a metabolic condition.

Dr Suruchi Desai, director, gynaecology and obstetrics, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, confirmed this as well, suggesting Pilates works because of its ability to improve muscle mass.

She said, “Any kind of exercise is necessary in the treatment of PCOS. Since Pilates works on lean muscle mass, when you exercise, there is relaxation happening. You are stimulating your good hormones, you are building up your muscles, so your BMR increases and in response to this, it helps in managing your sugar spikes, your insulin levels increase, or if there is insulin sensitivity, it starts getting better because of exercise.”

Her advice is that while any form of exercise is good, Pilates also work, more so, because it primarily focuses on your lean muscle body mass. The gynaecologist remarked, “It works better.”

5 Pilates exercises for women with PCOS

Next, to understand which type of Pilates works for women with PCOS, Jasneet Sadana, founder of MindFlex Pilates Hub, shared with HT Lifestyle that Reformer Pilates supports in managing stress and hormonal health.

She said, "What I’ve seen is that Reformer Pilates becomes more than just movement. It’s a way to restore balance in both body and mind. With its mindful, resistance-based exercises, the practice gently supports circulation in the pelvic region, strengthens the core, and helps regulate stress and hormonal health.

Moreover, as per her, “It (Pilates) nurtures women’s health by working on the body’s foundation, the pelvic floor and deep core.” It also helps with managing period pain, along with its stress-busting properties. Jasneet added that with regular Pilates practice, struggling with PCOS, painful periods, or the natural transitions of menopause, people feel a ‘renewed sense of strength, balance, and confidence in their bodies.’

Here are the 5 exercises Jasneet suggested, all reformer Pilates, which help manage PCOS, from lowering pain to alleviating stress:

1. Footwork on the reformer

A simple yet powerful starting point.

This helps strengthen the legs and improves circulation in the pelvic area, creating a strong foundation for overall balance.

2. Hip lift and hip roll

These movements activate the core and glutes while easing tension in the lower back.

They are especially supportive for pelvic alignment and stability.

3. Leg circles in straps

Gentle but deeply effective.

This exercise improves hip mobility and enhances blood flow to the pelvic region, which plays a role in supporting hormonal harmony.

4. Side-lying leg press (in straps)

Working one side at a time, this strengthens the lower body and supports better metabolic function, all while keeping the movement mindful and controlled.

5. Mermaid stretch

A beautiful release to close with.

It opens up the side body, deepens breath, and helps reduce stress levels, allowing the body to feel lighter and more centred.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.