What is Reformer Pilates? Know how it is a game changer for sculpting your lower body

Pilates has slowly and steadily made its way to the top for fitness enthusiasts. But now, this low-impact exercise has incorporated resistance. With the addition of a machine, the Reformer, Pilates is taken up a notch, introducing a new level of fusion between support, resistance, and flexibility. Prerna Khetrapal, Pilates Trainer, Founder of Kaizen Wellness, shared with HT Lifestyle that Reformer Pilates helps in toning the lower body, making it a unique fusion of strength and flexibility. Reformer Pilates is a unique way to amp up your regular Pilates routine.(Shutterstock)

Highlighting the rise of this form of Pilates, Prerna explained how the Reformer machine amps up traditional Pilates by adding resistance, making it beneficial for both strength-building with resistance and sculpting.

“Reformer Pilates is gaining steady recognition for offering a gentler yet equally effective path to full-body strength and tone. Known for its ability to sculpt, lengthen, and align the body without harsh impact, Reformer Pilates uses a specialised machine, called a Reformer, that relies on springs, pulleys, and a gliding platform to add resistance and control to every movement,” Prerna elaborated.

Further clarifying the major difference between regular and this modified version of Pilates, Prerna noted, “Unlike traditional mat-based Pilates, which uses body weight and small equipment, Reformer Pilates adds versatility and depth by supporting and challenging the body in multiple planes of motion. It allows users to precisely target muscle groups and adjust intensity depending on individual goals, fitness level, or physical limitations.”

Prerna Khetrapal shared a guide, covering the fundamentals of this type of Pilates, why it is better and what you need to know to get started:

How is reformer Pilates, and how is it different from mat work?

Reformer Pilates includes a machine with springs and pulleys to add resistance, while regular Pilates is done on a mat.(Shutterstock)

The Pilates trainer broke down the difference between mat and machine-based practice and said,“While both practices are rooted in the same core principles, controlled movement, breathwork, and alignment, the Reformer introduces added resistance and support that elevate the experience.”

Here are the key benefits of using the Reformer machine, as listed out by Prerna:

Customizable Resistance: The spring-loaded design allows for adjustable tension, enabling gentle rehabilitation or advanced strength training.

The spring-loaded design allows for adjustable tension, enabling gentle rehabilitation or advanced strength training. Enhanced Range of Motion: The sliding carriage encourages flowing movement that improves flexibility and joint health.

The sliding carriage encourages flowing movement that improves flexibility and joint health. Isolated Muscle Activation: Exercises can be fine-tuned to activate specific muscles, helping correct imbalances or improve posture.

How does Reformer Pilates tone the lower body?

Reformer Pilates shapes the lower body well. (Shutterstock)

The strings and pulleys have a hand in toning the lower body, as she added, “Reformer Pilates is especially effective when it comes to toning and strengthening the lower half of the body. It allows for controlled, low-impact movements that build endurance and definition in the legs, hips, and glutes without risking joint strain.”

Prerna listed the 4 regions Reformer Pilates targets:

Glute strengthening: Movements such as bridging and foot presses activate and lift the gluteal muscles, helping to shape and stabilise the pelvis. Inner thigh engagement: Side-lying leg work targets the adductors, which are essential for core strength and pelvic alignment. Hamstring activation: Exercises using leg straps build strength through lengthened movement, helping to prevent tightness and injury. Calf and ankle conditioning: Focused footwork enhances calf tone and ankle stability—key for balance and coordination.

Beginner-friendly routine

For those looking to include this form of Pilates in their routine and are new to it, the Pilates expert broke down a beginner-friendly lower-body sequence that targets key muscle groups with control and precision:

Parallel foot presses – 10 reps

Bridging on the Reformer – 2 sets of 12

Side-lying leg lifts – 1 minute per leg

Hamstring curls with straps – 2 sets of 10

Skater-style standing lunges – 45 seconds per leg

Heel raises on footbar – 15 reps

Other than physical benefits of enhanced flexibility and strength, Reformer Pilates also offers mental benefits, as Prerna revealed, “More than just a body-sculpting method, Reformer Pilates encourages a heightened awareness of how you move, breathe, and carry yourself. Over time, this mind-body connection leads to improved coordination, posture, and overall body confidence. It's also widely used in physical therapy settings due to its low-impact nature and adaptability.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.