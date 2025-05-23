Helen shows off insane fitness doing pilates at 85, dances in the gym; fans say: 'Fitter than Bollywood heroines'. Watch

Veteran actor Helen has proved that age is indeed just a number. The actor has wowed fans with a new video showing her ace pilates form at the age of 85. The video was shared by fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains Helen, and has social media users singing paeans for Helen. Helen, 85, acing the pilates game in a recent video.

Helen aces pilates class

On Thursday, Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram to share a video montage of Helen training under her. "At 85, Helen Khan is doing things most wouldn’t even try! From climbing stairs without a cane, trampoline jumps and dancing on Monica Oh My Darling—she’s just unstoppable. Living proof that Pilates keeps you young," she captioned the post.

The video shows Helen doing all that and more, as she arrives at the gym unaided and proceeds to jump on the trampoline and perform some stretches. At the end of the video, she even dances a little to her hit track, Monica Oh My Darling.

Fans and celebs react

Fans and celebrities alike were floored by Helen's fitness at 85. Actor Sophie Choudhry commented, "This is the Cutest video ever!!!!!! Love you Helen aunty.. an inspiration for us all!!" Bipasha Basu called her the 'cutest inspiration'. One comment advised Bollywood starlets of today to take lessons from her. "Fitter than all of you," the person chirped.

Many other fans called the video inspiring. "I don’t think large majority of people in India in this age, group really know how powerful this post is! It’s so important to have life in the years you live, and mobility does just that," wrote one. Another added, "She is 85 outside and still 16 inside."

Helen's career

Helen began her career in Hindi cinema as a dancer when she was just a teenager. Through the 60s and 70s, she established herself as a dancer and supporting performer with films like Gumnaam, Teesri Manzil, Khel Khel Mein, and Don. While she officially retired from films in 1983, Helen has returned to the big screen occasionally with supporting roles in films like Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Mohabbatein. Helen is married to screenwriter Salim Khan.