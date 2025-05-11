Menu Explore
Salman Khan thanks dad Salim Khan for ‘best mothers in the world’ Salma Khan and Helen on Mother's Day. See pic

ByRiya Sharma
May 11, 2025 05:44 PM IST

Salman Khan shared an adorable picture posing with his two mothers, Salma Khan and Helen, on Mother's Day. 

Bollywood’s biggest stars poured out love this Mother’s Day, but it was Salman Khan’s post that truly stole the spotlight. The superstar delighted fans with a warm, candid photo alongside his mother, Salma Khan, and godmother, Helen—an image that has everyone gushing over what they’re calling a “picture-perfect” family moment. (Also Read: Salman Khan confirms film with Atlee is delayed, announces new actioner with Sanjay Dutt: Its action is on another level)

Salman Khan shares an adorable Mother's Day post.
Salman Khan shares an adorable Mother's Day post.

Salman Khan's post on Mother's Day

Salman took to X and shared an adorable post with his mothers, Salma and Helen. In the photo, he sits smiling shyly as Salma rests her head on his shoulder and Helen cuddles in close, beaming at the camera. Captioning the image, he wrote, “Thank u dad for the best mothers in the world. To the most beautiful women in my world. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Fans showered the post with affection. One commented, “Perfect picture, Bhaijaan @BeingSalmanKhan. Hope you like it.” Another wrote, “Love you, SK Sir—what a beautiful caption. Nothing can be more beautiful than mothers.” A third added, “Double the moms, double the love. Clearly, Salim Khan knows how to pick ’em. Happy Mother’s Day to the superwomen who raised the Bhai.” One fan observed, “This is beautiful! Your words remind us of the powerful love and strength of a mother. Happy Mother’s Day!!!”

Salim Khan married Salma Khan on 18 November 1964. The couple have four children together: three sons—Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail—and a daughter, Alvira. In 1980, Salim wed actor Helen Richardson, and the family later adopted Helen’s daughter, Arpita Khan. Over the years, Salman has maintained a warm and respectful relationship with both Salma and Helen.

Salman Khan’s upcoming films

Salman was most recently seen in Sikandar, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala; the film earned 184.89 crore at the box office. He will next star alongside Sanjay Dutt in a yet-untitled action film and is also set to return in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
