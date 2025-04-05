Salim Khan's face lights up as Amitabh Bachchan rushes in to meet him at Manoj Kumar's funeral. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and writer Salim Khan reunited as they attended Manoj Kumar's funeral on Saturday. In a video shared on Instagram, Amitabh was seen greeting Salim with a hug. Manoj was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Juhu. (Also Read | Manoj Kumar funeral: Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan pay final respects to ‘Bharat’ Kumar) Amitabh Bachchan met Salim Khan at Manoj Kumar's funeral.

Amitabh Bachchan reunites with Sholay writer Salim Khan

Amitabh walked towards Salim Khan, who beamed on spotting his old collaborator. They then shook hands while Amitabh took Salim's hand and started walking. Salim called him, and the duo shared a brief conversation followed by a hug. Amitabh's son-actor Abhishek Bachchan, too, greeted Salim with a hug. Amitabh and Abhishek wore white kurta pyjama and a black jacket.

Amitabh and Salim worked together in many films in the 1970s and 1980s. Salim, part of Salim-Javed (Akhtar) wrote films such as Sholay (1975), Don and Trishul (1978), Kaala Patthar (1979), and Dostana and Shaan (1980). Amitabh starred in all of these films.

About Manoj Kumar, his life, death and career

Celebrated as 'Bharat Kumar' for his portrayals of patriotic heroes, Manoj was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute on Saturday. The last rites started at about 11.30 am, and his two sons -- Vishal and Kunal -- lit the funeral pyre of the actor-filmmaker who died on Friday due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He was 87.

Arbaaz Khan, Subhash Ghai, Anu Malik, Zayed Khan, Prem Chopra, and Rajpal Yadav also attended the cremation. A photo of a young Kumar was placed at the entrance of his building premises for everyone to offer their last respects. An ambulance carrying mortal remains of Kumar decorated in tri-colour flowers left the actor's residence at about 10:30 am for the funeral. His body was wrapped in tricolor flag.

Following his death, Dharmendra, Prem Chopra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Farah Khan, and her brother Sajid Khan, among others, arrived at Manoj's residence to offer their condolences. Manoj was known as 'Bharat Kumar' among his fans for his roles in a series of patriotic films such as Shaheed, Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim and Roti, Kapda aur Makaan, among others. He is survived by his two sons and wife, Shashi.