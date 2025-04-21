Salman Khan’s Sikandar's deleted scene featuring Kajal Aggarwal sparks curiosity: ‘Wish they release unedited version’

Actor Salman Khan's Eid release, Sikandar, failed to impress audiences and critics alike, tanking at the box office and receiving negative reviews. Now, a deleted scene from the film has surfaced on social media, sparking speculation and debate among viewers, wondering what could have been if it had made the final cut. Also read: Salman Khan flaunts his toned biceps in intense gym pics amid death threat: ‘Thank you for motivation’ Sikandar was dubbed Salman Khan's 'worst' or 'weakest' film by many critics.

Sikandar's deleted scene sparks curiosity among fans

The video has emerged on X, formerly known as Twitter. The leaked deleted scene from Sikandar shows a moment where Kajal Aggarwal's character is driven to despair by her restrictive family circumstances, and attempts to take her own life. She is seen sharing what made her take the step. The scene takes a turn when Salman's character intervenes, delivering a monologue about the value and importance of life. Salman is also seen asking her in-laws to change their thinking.

Ever since the video emerged, social media users have been abuzz, wondering why the intense scene was edited out of the film. Many speculate that its inclusion could have potentially altered the film's box office fate.

“This scene would have been more effective looking at the current scenario of generation suicide topic the scene was covered beautifully and the way salman explained her bad exiting i can say now whats happened happened,” one fan wrote, with another sharing, “Yes what happened happened, but I wish they would release the unedited version, there are other things in it, I think it would get even more audience than now”.

One fan shared, "This was needed. Because lungs and heart ka donation waste jata uska reason batay tha eye ka donation waste jane ka reason ye tha jo batana chaiye tha (Because the reason for behind why lung and heart donations was a waste was explained, but the reason for the waste of eye donation is what had to be highlighted)."

“Unbelievable .. This is very emotional scene,” shared one user.

Salman’s Sikandar debacle

Salman returned to the big screen for the first time since 2023 with Sikandar but failed to make a mark at the box office. Sikandar is Salman's first Eid release in two years. Sikandar was released in theatres on Sunday, March 30.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for films like Ghajini. The film follows Salman as Sikandar who is on his quest for justice, in order to protect the three individuals his wife had donated organs to. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The film received criticism for its dull storyline. It earned only ₹184 crore worldwide at the box office.