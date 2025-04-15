Salman Khan flaunts his toned biceps in intense gym pics amid death threat: ‘Thank you for motivation’

Salman Khan shares pics from an intense gym session

On Monday, Salman took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos from his workout session. The actor was seen wearing a tank vest, showing off his chiselled body and big biceps. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Thank you for the motivation." This post came just after the actor received the death threat earlier that morning.

Ranveer Singh commented, "Hard Hard". Salman’s fans were thrilled to see his beefed-up body, with one writing, "The fitness icon is back." Another commented, "Tiger form mei aa raha hai vapis" (Tiger is coming back in form). Another comment read, "BhaiJaan will rise like never before – prepare YOURSELF." One fan wrote, "Age has no limitation. You are a legend, sir." While some fans speculated that he was preparing for his next movie, others felt it was a response to his critics following the debacle of his recent release, Sikandar.

Salman Khan receives new death threat

Multiple news channels reported on Monday morning that the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline received a threatening message claiming the actor would be killed after the perpetrators entered his home and planted a bomb in his car. This marks the fifth time the actor has received a threat to his life in the last two years. Police have registered a complaint and launched an investigation.

Salman Khan's recent and upcoming films

Salman was recently seen on screen in AR Murugadoss’s action drama, Sikandar. The film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj, has earned just over ₹200 crore worldwide and ₹109 crore in India, although its performance is now slowing down. The actor will next be seen in an action film alongside Sanjay Dutt, which he announced during Sikandar’s promotional event. He also has Kick 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala in the pipeline.