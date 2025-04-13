Sikandar box office collection day 15: Salman Khan-starrer loses momentum, yet to cross 110 crore

Sikandar box office collection day 15: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has been facing stiff competition from last week's big release Jaat. Sikandar, which hit theatres on the occasion of Eid, has not been able to create the same box office magic like Salman's previous box office releases. The latest box office update from Sacnilk.com states that Sikandar has minted ₹ 109 crore by the end of 15 days. (Also read: Salman Khan shuts down bad fitness claims, effortlessly climbs a tree to pick fresh berries. Watch) Sikandar box office collection day 15: Salman Khan's film received mixed reviews.

Sikandar box office update

The box office report says that Sikandar has not been able to collect ₹ 1 crore on its second Sunday at the box office. On Sunday, it minted just above ₹ 50 lakhs, as per early estimates. The film had a opening day haul of ₹26 crore, and went on to collect ₹ 90.25 crore by the end of its first week. The second week saw a sharp decline in numbers, and the film managed to collect ₹ 17.55 crore only. So far, Sikandar has collected ₹ 109.04 crore.

About Sikandar

Sikandar was one of the most anticipated films of the year, marking Salman’s return to the big screen following the underwhelming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. It was helmed by AR Murugadoss, who has made blockbuster films like Ghajini in the past. However, it failed to live up to expectations for a section of fans.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Salman still owns action scenes like a boss. You know he means business when he merely stands in a battlefield. Yet, Murugadoss’ direction is so below average, that it makes Salman appear even weaker an actor than he really is. And then there is Rashmika, whose dialogue delivery problems persist. She’s unconvincing, and virtually no scene allows her to redeem herself.”