Salman Khan shuts down bad fitness claims, effortlessly climbs a tree to pick fresh berries. Watch

Salman Khan has shut down critics questioning his fitness with his recent post on social media. The Sikandar actor shared a video where he was seen climbing a tree so fast that will even put the younger ones to shame. (Also read: Sikandar box office collection day 12: Salman Khan film hit by Sunny Deol's Jaat, fails to earn even ₹1 crore) Salman Khan showcased his agility and strength while climbing a tree. (Instagram)

Salman's post

Salman, who turned 59 in December, shared a video to give us a glimpse of what his off day looks like. In the clip, Salman is seen effortlessly climbing a Mulberry tree and picking fresh berries at his farmhouse in Panvel. Salman also added Sikandar's song, Hum Aapke Bina in the background which features actor Rashmika Mandanna. In his usual playful style, the actor captioned the video, ‘Berry good for u’, pun intended.

Fan reactions

As soon the video dropped, the internet went buzzing. Fans were amazed to see his swiftness and defended him against those who often question his fitness.

One comment said, “Let’s see how many of us are able to do this at the age of 60. Bohot fitness pe gyaan dete hain. Agar kissi match mein Sachin 0 pe out ho jaaye aur Nehra chauka laga de toh Nehra better batsman nahi bann jaata. Yaad rakkhna. (So many people give advice on fitness. If in a match Sachin gets out on zero and Nehra hits a four, then Nehra doesn't become a better batsman. Remember this).”

Another user wrote, “Bhai is climbing trees even at this age and some haters are trolling him on his fitness. Haters should learn something from him.”

Another comment read, “Is age mein Bhai pedh chadh rahe or inke fitness pe troll karne waale 4 floor nahi chadh sakte bina lift k. (Bhai is climbing trees at the this age and people who troll him on his fitness can't even climb four floors).” One user wrote, "Trollers ko jawaab dena koi aapse sikhe bhai. (People should learn how to give back to the trolls from you)"

About Sikandar

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which released in theatres on March 30. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film has collected ₹107.71 crore in India according the latest box office report by Sacnilk.com. In the film, Salman plays Sanjay Rajkot while Rashmika plays his wife, Saisri. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.