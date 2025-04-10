Sikandar box office collection day 12: Salman Khan film gets swept away in Jaat storm, earns less than 1 crore

Sikandar box office collection day 12: Expectations were sky high from Salman Khan ahead of the Eid release Sikandar. But the action drama film has not been able to surpass the box office records of previous Salmam releases. The AR Murugadoss directorial has barely shown any growth by the end of second week, after the Eid celebrations got over. The latest box office report by Sacnilk.com stated that the film has collected ₹ 107.71 crore in India total. (Also read: If Salman Khan's 'worst film' Sikandar can open better than SRK's Dunki, it proves his superstardom is alive and well) Sikandar box office collection day 12: Salman Khan plays the titular character in the film.

Sikandar box office update

The report points out that Sikandar collected ₹ 0.65 crore on its 12th day of release, as per early estimates. It is the lowest single day collection for the film so far, even less than one crore. Sikandar managed an opening day haul at ₹26 crore, which was far less than what Chhaava did at ₹31 crore.

By the end of its first week, Sikandar managed to collect ₹90.25 crore. The second week showed no growth for the Salman Khan film, and the film dropped further. The film received mixed reviews upon release, with many Salman fans complaining about the weak second half of the film.

Sikandar also faced competition in the box office from another big release, which was Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraaj Sukumaraan. However, Sikandar has managed to cross the ₹200 crore mark worldwide in nine days of its run.

But now, recovery seems impossible as Sunny Deol's Jaat lands in theatres too. The film collected a respectable ₹9.5 crore on day 1, Thursday.

About Sikandar

Salman plays Sanjay Rajkot in the film, and Rashmika plays his wife, Saisri. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

Ahead of the film's release, director Murugadoss had spoken to PTI about working with superstars and said, “When you are working with superstars, you cannot be 100 per cent true to the script. We’ve to compromise for the audience, for the fan base, for the opening. We cannot go with being 100 per cent genuine as a director. We’ve to satisfy the fans and think about them. It is difficult to be in that zone. They want to keep their stardom very strong, they want to build it, they want it to grow. So, we have to learn from them.”