Salman Khan meets fans to get inputs on making right career choices after Sikandar's dull show | Here's all we know

Superstar Salman Khan's Eid release, Sikandar, has received a lukewarm response at the box office, failing to create the expected buzz. Amid all this, we have come to know, that the superstar has reportedly decided to pause, evaluate and then decide his future projects. Also read: Is Sikandar a hit or flop at the box office? Decoding what the collections of Salman Khan's film say On April 5, Salman met some of his fans where they discussed several aspects of his career, the recent release and future approach. (PTI)

Salman Khan meets fans in Mumbai

On April 5, Salman met a few of his fans where they discussed several aspects of his career, the recent release and future approach.

“Salman wants to stay connected with his fans and hear their thoughts directly. He's creating a platform for open dialogue, where he can understand their reactions to his projects and what they expect from him. The recent meeting was a casual, agenda-free gathering to make this happen,” a source tells us.

During the meeting, Salman's fans shared their thoughts on Sikandar, discussing what didn't quite meet their expectations. Salman was deeply touched by the outpouring of love and genuine concern from his fans, and shared that he wants to do projects which make them happy.

On the horizon, Salman has multiple projects, with rumoured collaborations including a reunion with Sanjay Dutt in Ganga Ram, a sequel to the hit film Kick, and a potential project with director Atlee.

As per the insider, Salman has no intention of backing out of his committed projects. However, he will take a pause to reassess and evaluate various aspects before moving forward.

“Salman will work on the projects that he has signed. When it comes to future projects, he will figure out in a couple of weeks after evaluating everything. One certainty is that Salman Khan will continue to work on films that resonate with him, and he's passionate about sharing these stories with his audience,” adds the source.

Salman’s Sikandar debacle

Salman returned to the big screen for the first time since 2023 with Sikandar but failed to make a mark at the box office. Sikandar is Salman's first Eid release in two years. Sikandar was released in theatres on Sunday, March 30.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for films like Ghajini. The film follows Salman as Sikandar who is on his quest for justice, in order to protect the three individuals his wife had donated organs to. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

As per the latest box office update on Sacnilk.com, the film entered the ₹100 crore club in India on its eighth day of release. As per the figures stated in the report, Sikandar collected ₹4.50 crore on its eighth day of release, taking its eight-day total to ₹102.25 crore net. Sikandar opened at ₹26 crore, which was far less than Chhaava's ₹31 crore haul. By the end of its first week, Sikandar managed to collect ₹90.25 crore.