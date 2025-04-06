Sikandar box office collection day 8: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer finally crosses 100 cr in India

Sikandar box office collection day 8: Salman Khan arrived with an Eid release after a gap of two years but his Sikandar has not seemed to meet the expectations from fans and the audience. The film, which released in theatres on March 30, has received a mixed response. The latest box office update on Sacnilk.com has reported that the film has finally entered the ₹100 crore club in India on its eighth day of release. (Also read: Is Sikandar a hit or flop? As Salman Khan film nears ₹200 crore, here’s what the box office numbers say) Sikandar box office collection day 8: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in a still from Sikandar.

Sikandar box office update

As per the figures stated in the report, Sikandar collected ₹4.25 crore on its eighth day of release, taking its eight-day total to ₹102 crore net. The film saw a slight growth in collections owing to the weekend run. Sikandar opened at ₹26 crore, which was far less than Chhaava's ₹31 crore haul. By the end of its first week, Sikandar managed to collect ₹90.25 crore.

Meanwhile, Sikandar is inching towards the ₹200 crore club at the worldwide box office. As per the update shared by Sikandar’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film collected ₹187.84 crore gross worldwide in its seven-day run.

About Sikandar

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is an action-thriller starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

Sikandar was leaked online, mere hours before it was to be released. "The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night, but the harm had been done. The multiplication continued and is still continuing. Condemnable act which could cost the producer of the Salman-starrer dear," Nahta wrote.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Salman still owns action scenes like a boss. You know he means business when he merely stands in a battlefield. Yet, Murugadoss’ direction is so below average, that it makes Salman appear even weaker an actor than he really is. And then there is Rashmika, whose dialogue delivery problems persist. She’s unconvincing, and virtually no scene allows her to redeem herself.”