Yoga can cause miscarriage? Gynaecologist busts myths, shares exercises to do and avoid in pregnancy

Pregnancy is a time of joy, transformation and significant physical and emotional changes. While many expecting mothers look for safe ways to stay fit, prenatal yoga often comes up as a popular recommendation. Yet, it also brings with it a fair share of myths and misconceptions.

Are you wondering: “Can I do yoga in my first trimester?”, “Is it safe to stretch during pregnancy?”, or “Could a wrong pose harm the baby?” Read on as we got an expert on board to address these concerns.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Richa Gangwar, director – department of obstetrician and gynaecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Lucknow, separated myth from fact, while guiding through trimester-by-trimester safe yoga practices, poses to avoid and when to start or pause.

Myth #1: Yoga is dangerous in early pregnancy

Fact: Yoga can be safe in the first trimester — with the right modifications.

The first trimester (0–13 weeks) is a delicate period of organ formation, hormonal changes, and often fatigue or nausea. While high-intensity exercise is not advised, gentle and mindful yoga, especially breathwork and relaxation techniques, can be beneficial.

The first trimester (0–13 weeks) is a delicate period of organ formation, hormonal changes, and often fatigue or nausea. While high-intensity exercise is not advised, gentle and mindful yoga, especially breathwork and relaxation techniques, can be beneficial.

Recommended Asanas:

Seated neck rolls, shoulder rotations – for easing upper body tension. Cat-Cow (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana) – supports spinal mobility and relieves back tension. Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana) – opens hips gently and promotes pelvic circulation. Legs up the wall (Viparita Karani) – enhances blood flow and reduces swelling

Poses to Avoid:

Intense abdominal engagement (like full planks or crunches). Deep twists (which compress abdominal organs). Any inversion (like headstands) unless you're an advanced practitioner under supervision.

When to Pause:

If you have a history of miscarriage, spotting, multiple pregnancies (twins/triplets), or medical complications like bleeding or low placenta (placenta previa), it’s wise to avoid yoga in this trimester and consult your OB-GYN.

Myth #2: Yoga can cause miscarriage

Fact: There's no evidence that gentle prenatal yoga causes miscarriage.

Yoga is not only safe but therapeutic when done correctly. However, the key is practicing under the guidance of certified prenatal yoga instructors or physiotherapists, and only after medical clearance.

Second Trimester (14–27 Weeks): The Golden Period

By the second trimester, most women feel more energetic. The uterus begins expanding, and postural shifts become evident. This is the best time to incorporate movement, stretching, and strength-building into your yoga practice.

Recommended Asanas:

Warrior Poses (Virabhadrasana I and II) – improve balance and leg strength. Triangle Pose (Trikonasana) – stretches sides and helps with digestion. Squats (Malasana) – opens hips and strengthens pelvic floor. Seated Forward Bends (with wide legs) – calms the nervous system. Pelvic tilts on hands and knees – relieve backache and promote alignment

Don’t Forget Breathwork:

Practice Nadi Shodhana (alternate nostril breathing) and deep diaphragmatic breathing to calm the mind and enhance oxygen flow to the baby.

Poses to Avoid:

Lying flat on your back for long durations (can compress the inferior vena cava and reduce blood flow). Strong backbends or deep forward folds. Balancing poses without support – risk of falling increases as the belly grows.

When to Pause:

If you feel lightheaded, short of breath, or experience vaginal bleeding, immediately stop and seek medical attention.

Avoid yoga on an empty stomach or in hot weather.

Myth #3: Yoga makes the body too loose or weak for delivery

Fact: Yoga improves flexibility and stamina, preparing the body for safer labor.

Yoga does not weaken the body; it strengthens key muscle groups — the pelvic floor, thighs, lower back, and abdominal muscles — essential for labor and recovery. Yoga also promotes mind-body awareness, making labor a more conscious and calm experience.

Third Trimester (28–40 Weeks): Preparing for Birth

As the due date approaches, yoga becomes more restorative than physically demanding. The focus shifts toward breathwork, pelvic awareness, emotional centering, and relaxation. Movements should be slower, gentler, and more inward-focused.

Recommended Asanas:

Garland Pose (Malasana) – aids in baby’s descent, opens pelvic region. Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana) – great for rest and hip flexibility. Seated side stretches and gentle spinal twists – support digestion and relieve tension. Walking yoga sequences or simple sun salutations (modified) – keep circulation going. Deep breathing in supported reclining positions – promote relaxation and lung expansion.

Poses to Avoid:

Closed-leg seated forward bends (compress the belly). Lying flat for extended periods. Rapid breathing techniques like Kapalabhati. Balancing or unsupported standing poses

When to Pause:

If there’s reduced fetal movement, fluid leakage, high blood pressure, or signs of labor

Always have props (pillows, bolsters, chairs) and practice near support to prevent falls

Avoid overexertion — your joints are more flexible due to relaxing, increasing injury risk

Myth #4: Yoga is one-size-fits-all during pregnancy

Fact: Yoga must be customized trimester-wise and individually.

Each pregnancy is unique. Women carrying twins or with preexisting conditions (like scoliosis, asthma, or previous cesarean birth) need special guidance and modifications. Trimester-wise yoga must account for evolving posture, belly size, energy levels and medical conditions.

When can you start prenatal yoga?

When can you start prenatal yoga?

Ideal time to begin: After 12 weeks of pregnancy, once the first trimester is complete and risk of miscarriage reduces

of pregnancy, once the first trimester is complete and risk of miscarriage reduces If you already practiced yoga before conception: You can continue with modifications from early pregnancy

You can continue with modifications from early pregnancy If new to yoga: Wait till the second trimester and start under expert supervision

When should you avoid prenatal yoga entirely?

Uncontrolled high blood pressure

Severe anemia or heart disease

Placenta previa after 20 weeks

Cervical insufficiency

Vaginal bleeding or abdominal pain

Incompetent cervix or preterm labor history

Yoga during pregnancy is not a myth—it is a scientifically backed, body-positive, and emotionally enriching practice when done right. It improves circulation, posture, digestion, sleep, and mental calmness. Most importantly, it empowers women to connect with their changing bodies, manage labor with breath and enter motherhood with grace and resilience.

Remember:

Yoga during pregnancy is safe when:

Approved by your doctor

Tailored to your trimester

Guided by a certified prenatal yoga instructor or physiotherapist

Never push yourself to extremes. The goal of prenatal yoga is not flexibility or performance—it’s comfort, strength and inner balance. So breathe deeply, bend gently and birth confidently.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.