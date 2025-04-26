Preity Zinta at 50 aces challenging Pilates workout for spine mobility and strength. Watch

Preity Zinta is a fitness enthusiast. The actor swears by yoga, gym workouts and Pilates and snippets from her fitness diaries are inspo for fans. At the age of 50, Preity keeps setting the fitness bar higher. From demonstrating intense leg routines to spine mobility workouts, Preity’s fitness videos often feature on her Instagram profile and give her followers the motivation they need to hit the gym. “A strong spine is a base for both good health and character," wrote Preity Zinta.(Instagram/ Preity Zinta)

On April 25, Preity shared a fresh video from her Pilates session, where she aced a challenging routine and made us take notes. "A strong spine is a base for both good health and character. Here is the hanging back extension on the cadillac for spine mobility and strength," read an excerpt of Preity's caption.

Here's what Preity did:

In the video, Preity can be seen hanging on a Pilates cadillac and working on her spine mobility and strength by performing an intense routine. In the video, Preity can be seen engaging her core muscles and spine in pushing her body upwards and then stretching it sideways. Quoting the inventor of Pilates, Joseph Pilates, Preity wrote, “You are as young as your spine is flexible.”

According to a May 2022 article on Healthline, the thoracic spine is primal for maintaining body posture and improving the overall flexibility of the body. "Thoracic mobility plays a big role in posture, remaining upright, and the ability to breathe fully. Immobility in this area can result in stiffness, pain in the neck or lower back, difficulties with breathing, a decreased range of motion, and has a profound effect on the forces that impact the rest of the body," read a part of the article.

Pilates come with a range of health benefits. It helps in engaging the core muscles, improving flexibility and coordination of the muscles, and improves the posture of the body. It also helps in boosting balance, body awareness and control of the body through intense routines.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.