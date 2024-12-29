Preity Zinta's diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 49: 'There is nothing more anti-ageing and healthy than...'

If you've seen a recent photo of Preity Zinta and her enviable figure, you won't be surprised to learn that the nearly-50-year-old actor has a disciplined exercise and diet regimen. In an interview with Vogue India earlier this year, Preity shared her approach to wellness and fitness. Here's what you need to know about her diet and fitness secrets. Also read | Song Joong-Ki's fitness secrets for age-defying looks at 39 Preity Zinta's age-defying body is thanks to her diet and workout regime. (Instagram/ Preity Zinta)

Preity is a fan of Pilates

Via her Instagram account, Preity often shares glimpses into her intense workouts. Her go-to exercise is Pilates, which involves repetitive exercises performed on a mat or other equipment to promote stability and flexibility. It is an approach that is especially useful for building core strength.

“I love to try different things to stay fit but Pilates is always my favourite…” she wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post, adding, “I was having a tough time when we started but I ended the class feeling strong and energetic.”

'Sleep is very important'

Preity's diet secrets are all about balance and healthy choices. Speaking about how she believes in moderation, she had told Vogue India, “Portion control is very important, there is nothing more anti-ageing and healthy than working out and oh, sleep is very important.”

The actor likes to keep things simple and warns against following food fads. She said, “This whole thing of ‘Don’t eat,’ it’s not fitness.”

What is portion control?

Portion control is a method of eating where one consumes a specific amount of food while being conscious about the calorie intake. Back in 2022, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram to encourage her followers to eat correctly.

Here are her 4 tips to eat the right amount of food every day:

⦿ Sit down every time you are eating: Sitting down helps you relax and pay attention to your appetite

⦿ Eat with all of your senses: Mindful eating is quite healthy as you pay attention to every morsel and how your food is making you feel.

⦿ Eat slowly: Eating slowing means chewing your food properly which not only aids digestion but also helps you receive signal of satiety and prevent overeating

⦿ Eat at least one meal every week by yourself: When you eat in the company of others, we are influenced by what they are eating and we are also not paying attention to our food.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.