Song Joong-Ki's fitness secrets for age-defying looks at 39: 'I didn’t want to age any further so I tried...'

Song Joong-Ki revealed the real reason he has stayed in great shape all these years. In a 2020 interview with Hi_High, as reported by Koreaboo, the Korean actor opened up about his fitness and workout regime, which help keep him in shape and make him feel young. Read on to get all the details on the fitness routine he follows. How does Song Joong-Ki look this good? Read on for how the Korean actor stays fit.

Song Joong-Ki swears by Pilates

Song Joong-Ki, known for the K-dramas Descendants of the Sun and Vincenzo, among others, revealed that to stay young and healthy, he's turned to Pilates and found that it is a near-perfect fit for his workout needs. He generally practiced Pilates in the morning before work.

“Every day is about the same. I do Pilates early in the morning. I actually started it for recovery purposes because I hurt my knee in the past. But now, my heart feels refreshed when I do Pilates every morning,” he said.

He tried intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting has gained popularity in the last several years as an effective way to get in shape. What's great about intermittent fasting is that it focuses on when you eat, not what you eat. It doesn't matter if you're diet is plant-based, vegetarian, gluten-free, or low-carb — just eat the way you want in your eating window. So, unsurprisingly, even Song Joong-Ki has given it a try.

The actor admitted he once tried limiting his diet to one meal a day but confessed he couldn’t even last a month before he gave that up. He said, “I didn’t want to age any further, so I tried intermittent fasting by eating one meal a day for about a month. But I gave up within a month.”

More about Pilates

Pilates is a low-impact, full-body exercise that focuses on improving strength, flexibility, balance, and posture. Pilates can improve your core strength, flexibility, balance, coordination, and posture. There are different types of Pilates, including classical Pilates, which involves performing the same exercises in the same order every time.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.