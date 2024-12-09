Song Joong Ki confirms 1st set of variety show outings in 9 years after welcoming baby no. 2 with Katy Louise Saunders

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki has confirmed his upcoming guest outing for two variety shows, JTBC’s Please Take Care of My Refrigerator Season 2 and KBS2's The Seasons, hosted by K-pop star Lee Youngji. The Vincenzo heartthrob participated in the show’s filming alongside fellow actor Lee Hee Joon for the former appearance. Actor Song Joong Ki confirms his first set of variety show outings after 9 years.(Instagram)

Song Joong Ki's variety show appearances confirmed

In response to K-media reports regarding the actor's new TV outings, the production team confirmed that the upcoming JTBC episode featuring the leading men duo, who recently joined hands for the film Bogota: City of the Lost, will air on December 29. Similarly, a rep from Song's agency, HighZiumStudio, issued a statement to Maeil Business Star today and confirmed,"Song Joong Ki will appear on KBS2's The Seasons - Lee Young Ji's Rainbow."

Continuing his passionate movie promotion, Joong Ki is also set to appear in KBS2’s The Seasons - Lee Young Ji’s Rainbow. This variety show outing alongside the K-pop rapper will offer the award-winning K-drama star an ideal healing space as the sixth iteration of The Seasons with Lee Youngji celebrates a musical night filled with stories that will “get rid of all your worries and your concerns.”

The blessed news for Song’s fans follows the pleasant arrival of his second child with his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, in November. His forthcoming cooking and chat show attendance marks his first variety show appearance in nine years. The Descendants of the Sun actor tied the knot with the British actress in January 2023. Months later, they welcomed their first baby, a son. His now double variety show confirmations have led K-drama enthusiasts to believe he may share some heartwarming stories about his married life or as a father of two.

In other news, Please Take Care of My Refrigerator Season 2 previously unveiled its chef lineup, which includes talents from the viral Netflix series Culinary Class Wars: Edward Lee, Choi Kang Rok, Lee Mi Young, and Yoon Nam No. Other chefs joining the show are Lee Yeon Bok, Choi Hyun Seok, Kim Poong and Jung Ho Young. The second installment of the JTBC cooking reality series kicks off on December 15 at 9 pm KST.