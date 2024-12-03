Park Shin Hye to lead new K-drama helmed by Lee Sung Kyung's Call It Love director

South Korean leading K-drama lady Park Shin Hye has put her Judge from Hell days behind her and is officially moving on to a new project. the beloved actress has reportedly already decided on her next role. Park Shin Hye to star as a leading dental consultant in new K-drama project after The Judge from Hell.(Instagram)

On December 3, SPOTV News reported that Park would play the protagonist in the new drama "Chair Time." As Lee In Young, she would come in as the #1 dental hygienist and dental consultant in the industry, breathing new life into a dying dental clinic. As long as money keeps coming her way, she will keep leading the frontline to solve every dental management dilemma at her feet. Much like the storyline in her previous drama Doctor Slump, Shin Hye's new character will also be brought down by harsh realities until she finally charts towards the healing chapter after crossing paths with the eccentric dentist Jo Chi Soo.

High expectations tied to Park Shin Hye's new project

Having last appeared in SBS TV's The Judge from Hell alongside Kim Jae Young, Park marked her second 2024 K-drama outing with the recently concluded dark fantasy offering. With Chair Time on the horizon, the highly sought-after actress will channel a refreshing change from her previous venomous transformation. With her unstoppable passionate acting methods, the forthcoming TV series is already poised to hit new K-drama records. Official casting announcement and release date confirmations are yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, South Korean reports seem to have already confirmed that Lee Kwang Young, the director of Call It Love (starring Lee Sung Kyung), will helm the series. Stay tuned for more updates.

This is a developing story.