Park Shin Hye to lead new K-drama helmed by Lee Sung Kyung's Call It Love director
Park Shin Hye is set to channel some aspects of her drama Doctor Slump in a new project coming out soon. Here's what we know so far.
South Korean leading K-drama lady Park Shin Hye has put her Judge from Hell days behind her and is officially moving on to a new project. the beloved actress has reportedly already decided on her next role.
On December 3, SPOTV News reported that Park would play the protagonist in the new drama "Chair Time." As Lee In Young, she would come in as the #1 dental hygienist and dental consultant in the industry, breathing new life into a dying dental clinic. As long as money keeps coming her way, she will keep leading the frontline to solve every dental management dilemma at her feet. Much like the storyline in her previous drama Doctor Slump, Shin Hye's new character will also be brought down by harsh realities until she finally charts towards the healing chapter after crossing paths with the eccentric dentist Jo Chi Soo.
Also read | K-drama actor Park Min Jae passes away untimely at 32: Cause of death revealed
High expectations tied to Park Shin Hye's new project
Having last appeared in SBS TV's The Judge from Hell alongside Kim Jae Young, Park marked her second 2024 K-drama outing with the recently concluded dark fantasy offering. With Chair Time on the horizon, the highly sought-after actress will channel a refreshing change from her previous venomous transformation. With her unstoppable passionate acting methods, the forthcoming TV series is already poised to hit new K-drama records. Official casting announcement and release date confirmations are yet to be revealed.
Also read | Byeon Woo Seok finally locks down new K-drama with beloved K-pop idol actress
On the other hand, South Korean reports seem to have already confirmed that Lee Kwang Young, the director of Call It Love (starring Lee Sung Kyung), will helm the series. Stay tuned for more updates.
This is a developing story.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.