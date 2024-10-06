Netflix's Love Next Door enters finale with record ratings; Park Shin Hye’s The Judge from Hell skyrockets

It’s time to say goodbye to your beloved Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s romantic comedy and embrace October with new K-dramas on the way. With shows like Spice Up Our Love, My Merry Marriage, Family by Choice, Dongjae, and more star-studded listings already lined up, here’s how your favorite K-dramas performed on the first weekend night. Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye’s new supernatural legal K-drama has been registering record viewership since its release. Park Shin Hye’s Judge From Hell and Jung Hae In's Love Next Door (SBS, tvN)

Love Next Door hits record rating ahead of finale

The beloved K-drama Love Next Door, which follows the journey of best friends turned lovers, has captured hearts around the globe. After the penultimate episode aired, it achieved its highest Saturday ratings to date, a notable feat considering its typically lower ratings on that day compared to Sundays. Ahead of its series finale, the romantic comedy claimed the top spot in its time slot across all cable channels, boasting a nationwide average rating of 6.1 percent.

Also read: Goblin’s OST by Chanyeol and Punch becomes first K-drama MV to surpass 500 Million views

Since its release in September, the show has experienced highs and lows in ratings while navigating the ups and downs in the lives of Choi Seung Hyo, Bae Seok Ryu, Lee Seung Hyub, and Kim Ji Eun. While the show had a tumultuous mid-journey in the domestic market, it maintained a spot in Netflix's top 10 non-English TV series category, frequently grabbing positions 6 and 2 in terms of popularity.

Park Shin Hye’s The Judge From Hell hits ratings high

Park Shin Hye is back in action and this time she’s diving headfirst into the world of fantasy and thrill with Jae Young Kim. On October 5, her new supernatural drama The Judge from Hell, skyrocketed to new heights, scoring its highest viewership ratings yet! According to Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode snagged an impressive average nationwide rating of 13.1 percent—an impressive leap of nearly 4 percent from the previous night.

Plot: The Judge from Hell stars Shin Hye as a judge possessed by a demon from the underworld, driven by her ambition to deliver justice by sending wrongdoers to hell. The story centers on Kang Bit Na, a beautiful judge with a deep, dark secret. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she encounters Han Da On, a kind yet sharp-minded detective with a hint of hidden sorrow. As their paths intertwine, both their lives take an interesting turn.

Weekly K-drama ratings

Meanwhile, K-drama Black Out wrapped up its season on a high note, hitting its peak with a viewership rating of 8.8 percent. Starring, Go Bo Gyeol, Kim Bo Ra, Kwon Hae Hyo, Lee Ga Sub, and others. Revolves around two detectives trying to figure out strange things happening in a village.

Also read: Why are fans walking out of Joker: Folie à Deux? Gaga and Phoenix receive ‘awful’ Rotten Tomatoes

TV Chosun’s DNA Lover, nearing its finale, held steady with an average nationwide rating of 0.7 percent for its penultimate episode, according to Soompi. Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new drama Iron Family achieved a nationwide average of 14.4 percent for its third episode.

New K-dramas coming in October

Here’s the revised listicle with just the K-drama names, stars, and release dates:

Spice Up Our Love

Release Date: October 3

Stars: Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun

My Merry Marriage

Release Date: October 7

Stars: Park Ha Na, Park Sang Nam, Kim Sa Kwon, Lee Yeon Doo, Park Tam Hee, Lee Eun Hyung

Family by Choice

Release Date: October 9

Stars: Hwang In Youp, Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, Choi Moo Sung, Seo Ji Hye

Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard

Release Date: October 10

Stars: Lee Joon Hyuk, Park Sung Woong

Love in the Big City

Release Date: October 21

Stars: Nam Yoon Su, Lee Soo Kyung, Oh Hyun Kyung, Kwon Hyuk, Na Hyun Woo, Jin Ho Eun, Kim Won Joong

Hellbound 2

Release Date: October 25

Stars: Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Shin Rok, Yang Ik June, Lee Dong Hee, Lee Re