Goblin’s OST by Chanyeol and Punch becomes first K-drama MV to surpass 500 Million views

Ask a K-drama fan about their favorite five OSTs, and Goblin's 'Stay With Me' will definitely be one of them! The track has singlehandedly transcended the ordinary, weaving its enchanting melodies into the hearts of millions across the globe. This magical collaboration between Chanyeol and Punch has just hit a monumental milestone to achieve a YouTube first. Fans are definitely on cloud nine while the song continues to soar high even a decade after its release. Goblin’s OST by Chanyeol and Punch becomes first K-drama MV to make YouTube history

Goblin’s Stay With Me hits YouTube milestone

On October 6, Goblin fans had a reason to celebrate as the beloved drama, starring Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, and Lee Dong Wook, hit a jaw-dropping 500 million views on YouTube! The music video for Stay With Me, featuring South Korea’s powerful singing duo Chanyeol and Punch, made history as the first K-drama OST to achieve this incredible milestone.

Since its release 7 years ago, this epic blend of soulful vocals and enchanting tunes has stolen the hearts of viewers worldwide, positioning Goblin as one of the most-watched and highest-rated K-dramas of all time. Originally released on December 3, 2016, it took about 7 years, 10 months, and 3 days for this iconic track to reach 500 million views. Now that’s a love story worth celebrating!

Fans celebrate Goblin’s OST success

“500 million views—finally, OMG!” one listener exclaimed. “I haven’t changed my ringtone since I first heard this tune!” another shared. “Now that’s a success worth celebrating,” a third chimed in. “Chanyeol and Punch, you are magical, epic, and the best the K-industry can ever have!” declared a fourth fan. “Their voices blend together so beautifully in this song. That’s why I keep listening to this OST even after seven years!”

What makes this milestone even more intriguing is that, despite its immense popularity, the song has never won an OST award, leaving many fans frustrated. The TV show Goblin was so beloved that some viewers still refer to it by the name of its iconic character. It also stands out as one of only two Korean dramas to surpass the 20% ratings mark in the broadcaster’s history. The song also holds the record for being most most-liked OST on YouTube with over 4.3 Million likes.

Top 5 K-drama OSTs of all time

Following closely behind, Say Yes by Punch has amassed an impressive 291 million views, while Everytime by Chen and Punch has garnered 258 million views. Other notable tracks include This Love with 239 million views, Beautiful with 141 million views, and Once Again, which has reached 139 million views.

As for Goblin, The series follows the story of a former warrior, cursed to live eternally as a goblin. He's been alone for hundreds of years and yearns to find his destined human bride, the key to breaking his curse and achieving liberation. Set in the backdrop of tranquil countryside, this enchanting Korean drama is among the top five.