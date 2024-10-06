Justin Bieber seen looking ‘gloomy’ as he sidesteps from Diddy buzz: ‘What happened to him?’

Justin Bieber was spotted looking gloomy in Los Angeles on Friday night as he continues to distance himself from the growing scandal surrounding his former mentor, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The pop star, who recently welcomed his first child, was photographed leaving a celebrity hotspot on Saturday, dressed casually, with a pensive expression as rumors swirl around his past friendship with Combs. Justin Bieber has suspended his Justice World Tour for the time being. (AFP)(AFP)

With the music mogul facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct, including against minors, Bieber’s past interactions with the rapper have resurfaced raising questions about their relationship during Bieber’s teenage years.

Justin Bieber appears ‘downcast’

In newly released photos by PageSix, Justin Bieber, who has already sparked concern among fans due to his noticeably slimmer appearance in recent days, was seen solo at the popular celebrity hangout, Chateau Marmont, in Los Angeles. While his wife, Hailey, was absent, Bieber was photographed behind the wheel, dressed casually in a white hoodie and scarf. His tense, somber expression left fans even more worried, as the singer appeared deep in thought, reflecting the immense pressure he may be facing during this challenging time.

“Thats not even justin, what happened to him…omg,” a social media user commented with crying emoji. “Is everyone but Justin Bieber allowed to grow from their mistakes n educate themselves? Idc I'm proud of him for educating himself n doing better. It's what EVERYONE should do when they're misinformed,” another said. “What happened to Justin Bieber???”

Diddy seen ‘warning’ Justin Bieber in old clip

Justin Bieber’s latest appearance comes shortly after a resurfaced 2011 clip gained attention, showing a then-15-year-old Bieber alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they discussed their projects. During the conversation, Bieber mentioned Diddy’s promise to gift him a Lamborghini. In response, Diddy warned the young pop star, “He knows better than to talk about what he does with big brother Puff on national television. … Not everything is for everyone.”

A source close to Bieber earlier revealed to PageSix that the singer is “aware of Diddy’s arrest and the surrounding allegations,” but is currently focused on “being a great dad and husband.”

As the disgraced music mogul sits behind bars in Brooklyn, facing multiple serious charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and sexual misconduct, with more lawsuits lined up, his alleged connections to many high-profile Hollywood A-listers are under scrutiny. However, none of them have publicly spoken out against Diddy.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s past friendship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, which began during his teenage years as he started training under his wings alongside Usher, has garnered significant attention as the rapper faces allegations of sexually assaulting multiple individuals, including minors. In recent months, videos of Bieber involved in questionable conversations with the mogul have resurfaced online.

One such example, from March, featured an old YouTube video Bieber had shared, showing him spending 48 hours with Combs when he was just 15 years old. In another YouTube video, the two appeared very close while performing. While, in a third video Bieber seemed to have distanced himself from the rapper, and was being taunted for his behvaiour.