Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are ‘even more in love’ after welcoming baby boy: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey are ‘more in love’

In the new report, the insider quoted that the couple also celebrated its sixth wedding anniversary, “They had a quiet wedding anniversary celebration. They seem even more in love since the baby arrived. [Hailey is] feeling great. [He is] encouraging her to catch up with friends.”

The source went on to add, "[Justin has] been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born. He wants to focus on being a great dad and husband." In May, they shared pictures from their Hawaii vow renewal and announced their pregnancy. Earlier, the same website had reported that Justin is embracing his new role as a father with open arms, and he was very much hoping to become a parent.

More details

In August, Justin and Hailey Bieber revealed that they have become parents to a baby boy. The singer announced the child's birth and name on Instagram, with a photo of his little one’s foot. “WELCOME HOME,” he captioned the post. From Katy Perry to Khloe Kardashian, Donatella Versace to Kylie Jenner, several celebrities congratulated the couple in the comment section of the post.

Justin and Hailey got married in September 2018. The couple announced they are expecting a child in an Instagram post in May. Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith, and other A-list friends attended their wedding, which was held in South Carolina in front of family and friends.