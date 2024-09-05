Justin Bieber is on late night 'diaper duty’ with Hailey as he brags about his baby boy, ‘facetiming everyone’

Justin Bieber is embracing his new role as a father with open arms. The singer recently welcomed his son, Jack, with his wife Hailey Bieber, and he's reportedly been fully engrossed taking care of his ‘miracle baby.’ Justin and Hailey Bieber are 'overjoyed' by the arrival of their newborn son.(@justinbieber/Instagram)

A source close to the couple has revealed that Bieber is "throwing himself into parenthood" and is actively helping Hailey, in all aspects of childcare, from feeding and changing diapers to late-night wake-ups. Not only this but the pop star is even ‘facetiiming everyone’ bragging about his kid.

Justin Bieber on ‘baby duty’

Justin and Hailey Bieber recently welcomed their first child, whom they named Jack Blues Bieber. The singer seemed elated when he first shared a glimpse of their son on Instagram, without the face reveal. According to a source who spoke to Life & Style, "Justin has thrown himself into parenthood with a huge smile on his face."

“He’s getting up in the middle of the night with Hailey whenever Jack needs to be fed, doing diaper changes, and helping out in any way he can,” they added.

Recently, the Baby crooner also shared an adorable photo of his mug that read "Papa Bear," featuring a cute bear holding a heart. The design also includes paw prints on either side of the text.

Justin and Hailey are in their ‘littler bubble’

The Biebers are stronger than ever despite the feud rumors that have been pestering them since their marriage in 2018. A source revealed how Justin is stepping up his game. Not only is he doting on their little one, but he’s also making sure Hailey gets her healthy sleep. The source added, “Justin and Hailey aren’t letting a ton of people come over right now. They’re mostly staying in their little bubble.”

But that’s not all—Bieber is proving to be a hands-on superdad. To brag about it, he has been Facetiming everyone, proudly sharing how amazing his baby boy is. “He’s a very proud new dad,” the source added.

When Justin said he is going to have as many babies ‘Hailey is wishing to push out’

The pop star and RHODE owner took around six years to start their family. But, Bieber was never one to shy away from discussing baby plans in interviews. Likewise, Hailey has always been open about her desire to have a child.

In a 2018 interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the STAY mentioned that he was leaving the decision to start a family entirely up to Hailey, respecting her ‘body and choices’. “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out … I’d love to have myself a little tribe,” he said at the time.

At last, the couple has been blessed with something they both longed for. An exclusive source told Life & Style, “Hailey’s tired but Justin is right there, encouraging her to rest and supporting her around the clock.”