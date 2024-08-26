Justin and Hailey Bieber are ‘over the moon’ with their ‘miracle’ baby's arrival

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are more than happy as they spend their time with their newborn son Jack Blues Bieber. The couple is enjoying being parents as they brought their baby home from the hospital. Both, mom Hailey and the newborn, are healthy and happy. A source close to the singer said both are “doing well” at home. Justin and Hailey Bieber are 'overjoyed' by the arrival of their newborn son.(@justinbieber/Instagram)

Justin and Hailey Bieber are ‘overjoyed’

A source close to the Baby singer and Hailey informed People that the couple had been praying for the pregnancy for a long time and the day they learned that the latter was expecting was the “best ever.” The source said, “They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well, too."

The source added, “The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them." The source also informed that Justin is already being a “great dad.” He announced the arrival of his son via an Instagram post on Friday, August 23. He captioned the post, “Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber” along with the picture of a newborn’s foot.

Congratulations pour in for the newborn

Several members of the new parents’ family wished them after the arrival of the baby. Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette posted a congratulatory post on X as she wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"

Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin reposted Pattie’s post and wrote, “Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family." Justin’s father also made a brief post for his grandson’s arrival as he wrote, “Papa,” acknowledging his son’s new role.

The couple first announced their pregnancy in May 2024 on Instagram, Hailey was six months pregnant at the time.