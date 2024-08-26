Ben Affleck's influence over J.Lo's documentary revealed amid divorce: ‘He had control…’

Jennifer Lopez’s documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told was produced by Ben Affleck’s production house, Artists Equity. It is reported that the latter “had control” over the production of the documentary that narrated the story of their marriage. The sources told People that Affleck was heavily involved in the creative process of the documentary. FILE PHOTO: Ben Affleck exercised control over the creative process of Jennifer Lopez's documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. REUTERS/Allison Dinner/File Photo(REUTERS)

Ben Affleck’s control over documentary

The Amazon Prime Video, released on February 27, 2024, was Affleck’s company’s idea, and the actor exercised control over its creative decisions. A source said, “He was the one who had control, pretty much. “[Affleck] was very much in favour [of the project], and he was a driving force for [Lopez] to do the movie and the album and then he insisted on the documentary, where it looked like he was hesitant and almost surprised by it,” as reported by People.

“But that was a false narrative,” the source added. The source told Page Six that Lopez was not initially interested in the documentary because she had to focus on her ninth studio album, This is Me…Now.

Ben Affleck was supportive of the documentary

An insider told People, that the Gone Girl actor was “very supportive of [Lopez] making the movie and her album” and “knew every step of the way what she was doing.” The source added that the actor “loved the movie and album, but when you look at the doc, it looks like he’s surprised by it and not signing up for it.

He was playing the role of playing the regular guy and, meanwhile, he was the engine in the back of it.” Affleck took away the documentary from the director “so he could have the narrative he wanted out there.”

Three months after the release of the project, Affleck and Lopez sparked separation rumours and after months of speculations the latter filed for divorce on August 20. Since the divorce, the On The Floor singer kept a low profile with her reposting one of her old sultry selfies from a fan’s account on her story. Meanwhile, Affleck was spotted hanging out with Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter, Kick Kennedy at numerous spots.