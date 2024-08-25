Superfan sues Nicki Minaj for $5m over ‘stalker’ allegations

An ardent fan of Nicki Minaj has now possibly turned into an anti after allegedly being publicly humiliated and facing slander at the hands of the “Anaconda” singer. Plaintiff Tameer Peak reportedly sued the New York rapper in Los Angeles Superior Court, calling her out a bully. FILE - Nicki Minaj performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Per TMZ's report, Tameer has been one of Minaj's avid followers for the past 15 years. He also claimed to have bolstered Nicki's career by promoting her 2023 album, “Pink Friday 2.” The suit states that the rapper allegedly labelled her fan as a “stalker” for impersonating her crew members. So, now, Peak has sued his once beloved musician for $5 million in damage for reputational harm, emotional distress, and financial loss.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, the Barb's (Nicki's fandom) connection with Minaj started withering away as the rapper jumped on her “Nicki hate train” and accused fans like him of being enlisted to sabotage her journey in exchange for financial gain. As mentioned in the suit, the Nicki Minaj fan accuses her of ruining his reputation and publicly mortifying him.

What has the Nicki Minaj accused her of in the lawsuit?

He says that Nicki once invited him to her hotel and ridiculed him on Instagram Live as hundreds of thousands of viewers watched. Per the complaint, the “Pink Friday” artist also had her husband Kenneth Petty batter him up in 2020 during a Super Bowl weekend event. She supposedly also texted Tameer about the incident later.

Minaj's husband was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in April 1995. He later also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the degree for killing a man in 2002. The “Super Freaky Girl” and Petty got married in 2019. Among other offences, Petty was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest for threatening Cardi B's ex Offset in 2023.

Jump to this year. Peak claims others, possibly advised by Nicki, sent him threatening messages, telling him to “stop saying s**t,” further torching his identity in the fandom.

Among other accusations directed at the rapper, Tameer claims he wasn't only targetted on Instagram. Referring to Nicki's Stationhead sessions on X, formerly Twitter, he highlighted that she once allegedly wrote, “It's clear they're not necessarily, you know, a full basket umm at the picnic.” Tameer interpreted that as a dig at himself, with Nicki disparaging him as mentally unstable.

Tameer argued that it wasn't the first-of-its-kind incident. Minaj purportedly targeted him in another such session, saying that he was “one sandwich short of a picnic." He also accused the rapper of suggesting that he was on welfare.