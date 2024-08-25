Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pack PDA at Taylor Swift's pool party: Couple's 1st sighting amid Hollywood exit rumours

Blake Lively was snapped kissing her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in her supposed first public sighting amid the It Ends With Us controversy and their house-hunting rumours outside of Hollywood. The Hollywood couple were a few names present at pal Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion for a one-of-a-kind pool party on Saturday, August 24. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 'It Ends With Us' premiere in New York City, U.S., August 6, 2024.(REUTERS)

Lively was seen sporting floral shorts and a coral bikini top, while her hubby opted for a pink shirt and a blue cap, per Page Six's reporting.

Why were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at Taylor Swift's beach house?

Blake and Ryan's paparazzi pics took over the internet just after various media outlets shared clicks of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reuniting at her Rhode Island beach house. The Green Lantern couple wasn't the only pair soaking up the sun alongside Taylor and Travis.

Kelce's NFL mate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes also enjoyed the weekend at Swift's home. The star-studded vacation mood kicked off at the $17 million beach house the pop star bought in 2013 amid her Eras Tour break and just ahead of Kelce and Mahomes' new NFL season. The place is popularly famed as the site of Swift's Gatsby-style 4th of July parties, which she'd skipped this year due to her world tour.

Travis' brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie, plus their three daughters, were also present.

Blake Lively controversies on the rise

Though initially much-loved, Lively recently took the heat after being tied to a flurry of controversies, including her “bump” interaction during the awkward interview with Norwegian reporter Kjersti Flaa in 2016. The video surfaced recently amid ongoing It Ends With Us promotions, a movie with heavy topics like domestic violence at its core and co-starring Justin Baldoni, who also directed the film.

Blake was already the centre of massive criticism for her behaviour during the promotions. Many accused her of “tone-deaf” mannerisms while talking about her latest film, which deals with triggering themes. While the movie's name was already shrouded in a cross-wired scandal concerning Lively and Baldoni's alleged feud, multiple other interactions with journalists from the past resurfaced simultaneously.

The actress also came under fire for her repeated use of transgender slurs in the past. An It Ends With Us insider also claimed that Lively's behaviour during the filming process led to serious on-set drama. Earlier this month, the source told DailyMail.com that “everyone was a little bit afraid of Blake” because “she wasn't mean – she was just so effortlessly rude.”

Taylor Swift stays off It Ends With Us controversy

Lively's friend, Taylor Swift, has also been at the bitter receiving end of social media turmoil. Despite her 2020 song “My Tears Ricochet” being used in Blake's new movie, the pop superstar has evidently stayed mum about It Ends With Us. Her silence on the issue wouldn't have been a big deal, but it's especially spoken volumes as she continues promoting numerous other projects starring her friends.

She previously showered Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine with praise. Sabrina Carpenter also received major love and a shout-out for her new album, “Short n' Sweet." The latest addition to the list of social media mentions is Zoe Kravitz, whose directorial debut Blink Twice, starring Channing Tatum, recently hit cinemas.

“This film is incredible. Thrilling, twisted, wickedly funny, and visually stunning,” Swift wrote on her Instagram Stories. “The performances are phenomenal. Zoë Kravitz conceptualized this, wrote it, obsessed over every detail, and directed it with such a clear and bold vision. I’m so blown away by what she’s accomplished here and I can’t wait to watch everyone discover this film and this brilliant filmmaker.”