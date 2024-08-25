Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy weekend at singer's Rhode Island beach house, here's who joined the couple

Taylor Swift and beau Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying one of the last summer weekends together on Rhode Island. The couple was spotted having a good time with friends and family including NFL player Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, along with one of their two children. The group enjoyed the weekend at Swift’s $17 million beach house which she bought back in 2013. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy a summer weekend at former's Rhode Island beach house. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP)

Swift and Kelce’s romantic reunion

Their vacation to Rhode Island is the first time the Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback player were spotted together since the latter attended the Eras Tour in Germany earlier this summer. They were also joined by Kelce’s sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, his niece as they enjoyed the sun on the mansion’s balcony, as reported by Daily Mail. Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce was also present.

The couple seemed to enjoy the little break they got together in between their busy schedules with Swift finishing off the last of her European leg of her Eras Tour while the player was busy with his upcoming NFL season. A source close to Kelce said, “He has a long weekend break. [The Chiefs] were off yesterday, today and tomorrow, but he won’t be staying long. [He and Patrick] have to be back tomorrow night for a Monday morning meeting with the team,” as reported by Page Six.

Brittany’s presence at Swift’s mansion was preceded by the news of the backlash she faced because of her likes on Donald Trump’s posts on social media. Fans criticised her display of support for the former president. Swift is yet to reveal who will she be supporting during the upcoming presidential race.

Swift and Kelce’s busy schedule ahead

The Lover singer will be on break until the beginning of October which is when the next leg of her tour will start. Meanwhile, Kelce who has been training for the past weeks will get busy in preparation for Chief’s opening game against the Baltimore Ravens. The match is scheduled for September 5. The couple’s trip came over a year after Swift and Kelce started dating.