Brittany Mahomes clapbacks at critics for bashing her over liking Trump's post: ‘There’s no reason your brain…’

Brittany Mahomes clapped back at the haters as she was criticised by the netizens for hitting the like button on one of Donald Trump’s posts on social media about his 2024 election campaign. She called her haters underdeveloped adults after netizens reacted to her like on Trump’s post on Instagram. Brittany Mahomes faces criticism for liking Donald Trump's Instagram post.(@BrittanyLynne/X)

Also Read: ‘I am single…’: Rumer Willis part ways with Derek Richard Thomas, gives health update on dad Bruce

Brittany Mahomes blasts her haters

Mahomes defended herself on Friday via an Instagram story. She wrote, “I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.” She continued, “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.” Her defence came 10 days after she liked Trump’s post on social media. Trump posted an out of the 2024 GOP Platform which included topics such as pro-Hamas radicals and keeping men out of women’s sports.

The wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes made no direct reference to exactly what she faced criticism for but it appears to be for showing her support for Trump's post. She has removed her likeness from the post since it sparked hate online. She was also not following the former president of the US as of Friday evening. The social media drama ensued just months after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback declined to weigh in on the presidential race. He cited he didn't “want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president,” as reported by the New York Post.

Also Read: Ben Affleck's shocking reaction over Mindy Kaling's 'frustrating' DNC quip on Jennifer Lopez divorce revealed

Netizens react to Mahomes’ like

While Mahomes likely cleared all the negative comments from her social media account, she received a lot of backlash on micro-blogging platform X. One user on X wrote, “Brittany Mahomes just outed herself as a Trump supporter.” A second user wrote, “People surprised that Brittany Mahomes is a trump supporter like there was never a doubt in my mind who she supported I took one look at the woman and knew.” A third user wrote, “I don’t get how people with kids would still vote for a known child rapist/felon. Guess people like Brittany Mahomes prefer the tax breaks over child safety.”

Another user wrote, “In one day Max Crosby, Gardner Minshew, Brittany Mahomes and RFK all supported Trump. The left is SHOOK,” while another wrote, “Patrick Mahomes, imagine marrying someone who doesn’t care about your rights and your kid’s rights. Brittany Mahomes agreeing with Project 2025 but married to a black man with mixed kids is insane.”