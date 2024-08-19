Blake Lively faces fresh criticism over old interviews where she used transgender slur: ‘Why would she…’

Blake Lively faced heat for the use of transgender slurs during one of her old interviews. A particular quote by Lively from the interview resurfaced on the internet and went viral amid the ensuing It Ends With Us drama with Justin Bladoni. Netizens blasted Lively for her use of transgender slurs and for being insensitive towards their community. Blake Lively was called out on social media after a clip from an old interview resurfaced on the Internet.(@blakelively/X)

Blake Lively uses transgender slurs in an old interview

Lively’s 2012 interview resurfaced on the internet on Sunday and quickly went viral for a remark she made regarding her future children and simultaneously offended the transgender community. A user on X posted an image of an old interview which read, “I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they better be tr*****s. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated.”

The term she used has been deemed defamatory by some members of the community according to GLAAD. The post was captioned, “sometimes ill [sic] be quietly going about my day and then ill [sic] remember the time Blake lively said this to a journalist,” by the user, as reported by Page Six.

She also used the term in another interview with Allure in 2009 when she discussed her insecurities on the sets of Gossip Girl. She said, “I feel like a tr***y a lot of the time. I don’t know, I’m… large? They put me in six-inch heels, and I tower over every man.” She continued, “I’ve got this long hair and lots of clothes and makeup on. I just feel really big a lot of the time, and I’m surrounded by a lot of tiny people. I feel like a man sometimes.”

Netizens blast Blake Lively

As the clip of Lively’s interview clip went viral, netizens lashed out at the actor for the use of transgender slurs. One user on X wrote, “You just blew up the whole smear campaign with this one,” while another user wrote, “Not Lady Deadpool...” Another user wrote, “She’s right but why would she use the T slur.”

Others supported the Gossip Girl actor as one user wrote, “It was a different time, they used that word all the time on SATC even in scenes starring actual trans people” while another user wrote, “There was absolutely nothing wrong with that word when she said it, now people are oversensitive. RuPaul even had a song with it in the title.” One user wrote, “I’m actually not mad at this at all. The word was throw around a lot back in the day. If it was said today it would be problematic, but nothing is wrong with wishing for a trans child.”