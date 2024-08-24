When Justin Bieber said he wants as many kids as Hailey Bieber ‘is wishing to push out’: It is her body

Justin Bieber is now a father. The singer-songwriter welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The couple also shared the first image and name of their son on social media. Justin had previously talked about becoming a father on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018 and shared that he is leaving that decision entirely to Hailey because it is her body. (Also read: Hailey Bieber welcomes first baby with Justin, couple reveals child's name in heart-warming post) (FILES) Justin Bieber (L) and Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

What Justin said

When Ellen asked Justin whether he wants to become a father, he said: "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few. There's not really an issue. But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay."

Justin took to his Instagram and shared a photo of his baby’s foot. In the caption, he revealed the name of the child and wrote, "WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER."

More details

Justin and Hailey got married in September 2018. The couple announced they are expecting a child in an Instagram post in May. Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith, and other A-list friends attended their wedding, which was held in South Carolina in front of family and friends.

Earlier in an interview with W magazine, Hailey opened up about the criticism, surrounding her relationship with Justin, as there were many reports that speculated that both of them were getting divorced. She also went on to explain that her decision to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye for six months was initially both due to her desire for privacy and her 'small' size.