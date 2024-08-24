Hailey Bieber welcomes first baby with Justin, couple reveals child's name in heart-warming post

Hailey Bieber has given birth to her first baby with spouse Justin Bieber, who shared a photo of his little one’s foot on social media. Justin Bieber revealed the child’s name is Jack Blues Bieber. In the photo, it seems that Hailey is holding her new born baby's foot.(AP)

“WELCOME HOME,” he captioned the exciting post on Instagram. The “Baby” singer revealed the child’s name is Jack Blues Bieber. In the photo, it seems that Hailey is holding her new born baby's foot.

Reacting to couple's post, their fans showered them with congratulations and best wishes for their new journey. “Congratulationssss justinnnn, you're officially a father,” commented on Insta user.

Hailey and Justin's pregnancy journey

In May, the couple shared pictures from their Hawaii vow renewal and announced their pregnancy. The 27-year-old model wore a lace Saint Laurent gown to reveal her growing baby belly.

Along with a veil and black eyeglasses, Hailey accessorised her ensemble with a brand-new $1.5 million diamond ring that she received from Justin.

Although the couple kept their baby's sex a secret at the time, fans speculated that Hailey was expecting a baby girl.

Notably, the former ballerina called her child a “cherry blossom” in an Instagram post showcasing her nail painting.

When Hailey's Yves Saint Laurent campaign debuted the following month, she revealed she was four months pregnant with her “little bean” and dropped a hint as to when she would give birth.

In September 2018, Hailey and 30-year-old Justin got married at a courtroom in New York City.

Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith, and other A-list friends attended their wedding, which was held in South Carolina in front of family and friends.

In May 2023, Hailey acknowledged to the Sunday Times that she was “scared” to have children as a celebrity.

“It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” she stated expressing her worries.