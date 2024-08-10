Justin Bieber caught yelling at teens harassing him while meeting pregnant Hailey Bieber: ‘Get out of here…'

Justin Bieber's casual visit to a Beverly Hills hotel to spend time with his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, took a bad turn when a group of teenage fans crossed the line from admiration to aggressive harassment. The Baby hitmaker known for his generally affable demeanour, was captured on video engaging in a heated confrontation with the group, whose intrusive behaviour apparently pushed him to his limit after he tried silencing them calmly. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are expecting their first baby together.

Justin Bieber loses cool at group of kids

A video capturing Justin Bieber's tense encounter with a group of teenagers has gone viral, with fans rallying in defence of the singer. According to eyewitnesses, the pop star was expecting to have a quiet lunch with his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Hotel (a popular celebrity hang-out spot) when he was accosted by a group of fans.

The video shows the Sorry crooner’s voice rising in anger as he demands to know what's so amusing. While hotel staff attempts to usher the teens out, Bieber is seen waving them away. “Get out of here…get out of here,” he goes. It appears the eight teenagers, who were attending a bar mitzvah at the hotel, escalated the situation by relentlessly filming and taunting the singer. Despite initial attempts to calmly defuse the situation, Bieber's patience wore thin as the harassment went too far.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez’s trusted circle ‘hates’ Ben Affleck including long time bestie: ‘They went along anyway because…’

Internet reacts to Justin Bieber’s video

Many online are defending Bieber's actions, claiming he was simply trying to protect his privacy. Some believe it was the pop star’s signature low-slung pants that caught the teens’ attention, prompting them to start teasing him. “So Bieber was heckled by children and their parents and is now being slandered for asking for privacy. Everyone is allowed to dress how they’d like. He’s not in the slightest naked or inappropriately dressed,” a social media user wrote.

“Not wanna be that person, but he always had his pans down.. like imagine you have to learn so much alone as a kid cause your parent can‘t be on your journey,” another wrote. “what exactly is the issue? you like people laughing at you?” One more chimed in defence.

TMZ reports that Bieber didn't curse at the kids; he was just trying to move on with his day and was mainly concerned about his wife's safety.

Justin and Hailey Bieber to welcome their first kid soon

Justin and Hailey Bieber are on the brink of parenthood. The couple, who renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii just three months ago, is expecting their first child any day now. With Hailey reported to be six months pregnant in early May, the countdown to Baby Bieber's arrival is officially on.

Excitement among fans has skyrocketed especially after a recent social media post featuring the couple against a blue backdrop sparked speculation about the baby's gender. Could a little Bieber boy be on the way?