Hailey Bieber addresses speculation she and Justin Bieber were ‘getting divorced’ before pregnancy announcement

‘It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy’

She said, “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy… I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realise that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

‘I probably could have hid pregnancy until the end’

Earlier this year, reports claimed the couple was going through 'difficult times' and in May, Hailey and Justin announced that they were expecting their first child together and had renewed their vows. Hailey has now also explained that her decision to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye for six months was initially both due to her desire for privacy and her 'small' size.

Hailey said, “I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff... I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”