Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber share adorable baby bump pics; fans can't get enough. See new post

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are the cutest parents-to-be, and they're melting hearts all over the internet! Just two weeks after announcing her first pregnancy, Justin dropped a series of swoon-worthy pictures on his Instagram, showing off Hailey's adorable baby bump. (Also read: Justin Bieber reveals wife Hailey is pregnant as they renew vows in Hawaii) Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are expecting their first baby together.

Moment of ‘aww’

The pair are on a vacation in Japan, and Justin took to Instagram to post some pics from the trip. What’s the first picture of the post? A sweet kiss between the lovebirds. Next up, they're striking a pose for the camera, radiating pure joy. And let's not forget the soon-to-be dad looking ecstatic in his solo shots.

In the pictures, Hailey is wearing a black blazer, unbuttoned around her midsection to show off her bump. Justin posted the snaps without any caption, letting pictures do the talking. The parents-to-be packed on some major PDA in the pics.

And fans are loving it. Their celebrity friends couldn't resist chiming in. Singer El Malilla exclaimed, “Woawwww”, with DJ Tay James dubbing them “Popps and Momma”. Justine Skye simply said, “Ate”.

Justin and Hailey's announcement

Around ten days back, the couple announced the pregnancy news on their respective Instagram pages with corresponding posts. The post came with a short romantic video of the couple kissing. Hailey is draped in white lace with the baby bump prominent in the sheer form-fitting fabric. The post is followed up with a photo shoot of Justin capturing his wife on his camera. In each caption, they've tagged one another.

At that time, Hailey didn't share how far along she is in her pregnancy, but her rep told ET that she is six months pregnant.

"Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," a source told ET, adding, “They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world”.

In 2018, the Biebers confirmed their long-rumoured marriage on Instagram, when the musician posted a picture of the pair holding hands and captioned it, “My wife is awesome.”