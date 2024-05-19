Hailey Bieber turns ‘hot mama’ as she joins Justin for date night flaunting baby bump in crop top

Baby on the way and on point slay! Hailey Bieber looked stunningly gorgeous, flaunting her growing baby bump during a recent date night with hubby Justin. The couple, who recently renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii, announced the pregnancy news after months of rumours surrounding the Rhode founder. The revelation justifies their recent absences from events and celebrity hangouts. Justine Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber(Instagram)

Hailey Bieber flaunts baby bump in crop top

Justin and Hailey were spotted happier than ever a week after announcing a new chapter in their lives. The couple arrived at Billie Eilish's Los Angeles listening party on May 16. Both the singer and model twinned as they enjoyed their date night, with the baby bump on full display, surrounded by Eilish's new album Hit Me Hard and Soft Notes. While Hailey rocked a crop top, the father-to-be kept things comfy and cosy. Earlier, the model and influencer posted a series of photographs on social media showcasing her different pregnancy looks, and there's no doubt she slayed them all with grace.

Inside Justin and Hailey Bieber’s date night

The Baby Crooner and Rhode founder’s recent outing was no less than any Met or Cannes appearances. Hailey sported a chic combo of a white crop top and sporty black jersey shorts, adding a touch of edge with a red, white, and black biker jacket. Her hair flowed loose, topped with a cool red Fila cap, sealed with minimal makeup. Justin, ever the supportive and stylish partner, took a page from her book and rocked a red, white, and black tartan hoodie, left open to reveal a black vest underneath. Black combat boots finished off his street-smart vibe.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy news

According to a recent report by TMZ, Hailey is a little over three months pregnant. Taking to her Instagram, the model posted a carousel of photographs showcasing her experiences over the past few weeks. In the pictures, she looked beautiful in a denim outfit, a pink butterfly crop top, and exuded comfy vibes in a rolled-up white oversized t-shirt.

Earlier, reacting to the pregnancy news, Justin’ mother Pattie expressed her excitement and said "I have been waiting for this day. Now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with you all and oh my gosh, I'm going to be a grandma." She continued: "Oh my goodness! Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness, praise God."