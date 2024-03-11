 Vanessa Hudgens seemingly announces pregnancy at Oscars 2024, flaunts baby bumb - Hindustan Times
Vanessa Hudgens flaunts baby bump on Oscars red carpet, seemingly announcing pregnancy

Vanessa Hudgens flaunts baby bump on Oscars red carpet, seemingly announcing pregnancy

BySumanti Sen
Mar 11, 2024 08:21 AM IST

Vanessa Hudgens stepped out on the Oscars red carpet in Los Angeles, flaunting a baby bump and seemingly announing pregnancy

Vanessa Hudgens stepped out on the Oscars red carpet in Los Angeles, flaunting a baby bump. The High School Musical star, dressed in black, seemingly announced her pregnancy. She would be expecting her first child with her husband, Major League Baseball outfielder Cole Tucker.

Vanessa Hudgens flaunted her baby bump on Oscars red carpet, seemingly announcing pregnancy (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
Vanessa Hudgens flaunted her baby bump on Oscars red carpet, seemingly announcing pregnancy (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

Hudgens was seen posing for photos, often gently caressing her belly. She married Tucker in December in Tulum, Mexico. Last year, they announced their engagement.

Tucker and Hudgens were first rumoured to be together after she posted a picture of herself on Instagram, captioning it “Date night”. Later that night, she was photographed holding hands with Tucker.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s romance

Hudgens revealed that she and Tucker first connected after she joined a Zoom meditation group that she was invited to participate in by her friend. “We started talking and it’s wild that we found each other over Zoom,” Hudgens said while appearing on a May 2021 episode of the “Drew Barrymore Show.” She added that she “fully just slid into his DMs.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April 2021, Hudgens said of Tucker, "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Tucker first publicly spoke about his romance during an MLB spring training interview in 2021. "I got a girlfriend and she's cool. She's awesome, I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa … ' " he said. "I don't want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She's great. She'll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is."

