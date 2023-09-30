News / Entertainment / Tv / Kourtney Kardashian shares more inside pics from her Disney-theme baby shower, fans slam her for releasing balloons

Kourtney Kardashian shares more inside pics from her Disney-theme baby shower, fans slam her for releasing balloons

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 30, 2023 11:03 AM IST

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child. The baby shower was held at Kris Jenner's Los Angeles home.

Kourtney Kardashian had a baby shower of her dreams on Sunday, at her mom Kris Jenner's house in Los Angeles. The mom-to-be has now shared more inside pictures on Instagram from the Disney theme baby shower and thanked her mom for the same. Kourtney is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker. She has three kids from her earlier relationship. Also read: ‘Baby Barker': Kourtney Kardashian enjoys a Disney-themed baby shower with sister Kim and Khloe

Kourtney Kardashian has shared more pics from her baby shower.
Kourtney Kardashian has shared more pics from her baby shower.

Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower

Sharing more baby shower pictures on Friday, Kourtney wrote, “Baby shower of my dreams. All the BTS pics and details @poosh thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The first picture was a collage of Travis cuddling and kissing Kourtney at the party, with both of them wearing the custom Disney caps. It was followed by a partial glimpse of Kourtney sitting on Travis' lap, with her in an animal print bodysuit and Travis in a skeleton-theme tracksuit. There are more pictures of Kourtney in the animal print bodysuit, cuddling with Travis and posing in the sun with her girl gang.

Fans slam Kourtney

The post also included a video of Kourtney releasing a Mickey Mouse balloon in the air. Many slammed her for releasing the balloon in the air and how it could harm the environment. “Please do not release balloons into the air, it is so bad for the environment,” read one of many similar comments. A fan wrote, “How is she so pro-environment and organic this organic that.. blah blah but is polluting the environment in the easiest way to avoid it?”

Earlier, several members of Kourtney's family had shared glimpses of the baby shower on Instagram. There was a custom ‘Baby Barker’ cake in the shape of a milk bottle floating in water with Mickey driving the boat on top of it.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out